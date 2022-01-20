Widdas march to the semi's

A hard tackle

It was another hard working performance from the Gornal based Beacon Sunday League outfit, who had super-subs, Danny Robinson and Jamie Sankey grabbing second half goals to secure Widdas' semi final ticket.

They are the first last-four qualifiers in this season's competition, much to the delight of team boss John Lane who had seen his charges break the deadlock away to Solihull league opponents Glades United on 35 minutes.

It was just when Widdas appeared to be taking control that the Beacon top tier outfit were awarded a penalty and John Guest made no mistake from the spot.

The second period was only minutes old when Glades got back on level terms with a well taken long range effort, and Widdas still had it all to do the keep their county cup dream alive.

With some 70 minutes gone, Lane played his cards right by introducing substitute Danny Robsinon off the bench and almost immediately the latter restored the visitors lead.

However, there was still only one goal in it and in the closing moments, Lane made another vital change by sending on Jamie Sankey and it did not take the latest Widdas sub long to find the target and so clinch secure a memorable victory.

While Widdas were putting their name in the hat for the semi-finals, fellow Beacon rivals Blades FC's scheduled county semi final at home to Digby Hotel (Sutton & District) was postponed due to Covid.

On the league front, Dudley Rangers United moved top of the pack in the Concentric Sales & Lettings Championship after hitting basement outfit Gunmakers Arms 6-0.

United replaced unbeaten leaders Claregate Park Rangers (who have three games in hand) at the head of the table as Scott Fisher inflicted most damage on winless Gunmakers with a four-goal return. Carrick Chaney and Anton Nesbeth made it six of the best.

CTS United moved into the top four after edging home 1-0 against Sedgley Sporting after top scorer Jack Kelly latched on a through ball and beat the advancing keeper.

In the Paycare Development Division, free scoring Brandhall Colts regained pole position after crushing luckless Sedgley White Lions West 11-1.

Brandhall opened up a two point advantage after no fewer than nine players found the mark, including Kyle Armstrong who notched a treble. Support came from Braden Birch, Jeph Machipisa, Connor Armstrong, Josh Gethen, Reece Warmington, Taylor Nolan, Jamie Bedall and Bromleigh Taylor. Daniel Wellings netted Lions' consolation.

Sedgley Rangers also hit the goal trail and moved second on goal difference after sinking lowly Lane Head Titans 8-1 as Ash Sadler fired a hat-trick.

There were also doubles for Joe Waterfield and Jermelle Banner and a single from Jordan Robins, as Clayton Hayward replied.

Wombourne Athletic regained a top five spot after emerging 5-0 home victors over Hagley United, efforts from Jake Walton, Owen Massey and star of the show Brandon Malpass with three.

Matching that scoreline were Sedgley & Gornal United West, who have several games in hand on the teams above them. They moved seventh as Harry Hayden (two), Spencer Elcock, James Newman (penalty) and Leighton Lowbridge made it a nap hand.

Taking over top spot in the Mini-Pro Golf Parks over-30s section were Casuals FC who made it four wins in as many starts, emerging 3-0 home winners against Wombourne All Stars, as the trio of Jimmy Spragg, Stuart Hopcroft and Neil Worley netted.