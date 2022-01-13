Beacon boys setting sights on more cup glory

Top flight outfits, Sedgley Sporting and Widdas FC marched proudly into the quarter finals of the prestigious Birmingham FA Sunday Vase with respective home wins over Sutton Tuns and West Midlands Wanderers, writes Dave McLean.

In what proved two cup thrillers, Sedgley Sporting came from behind to claim a memorable odd goal in five success, while Widdas also showed great battling qualities to hit back and take their tense clash in a dramatic penalty shoot out.

Connor Stokes out Sedgley ahead in the first period, firing home a free kick, before Sutton responded with a brace to take an interval advantage.

In the second half Sedgley levelled matters through Liam Johns, also with a well executed free kick, and Gregg Poole pounced with five minutes remaining to earn his side a place in the last eight. They will visit the winners of the Coventry Empire or Kings Athletic tie to decide who progresses to the semi finals.

Meanwhile, fellow top flight outfit Widdas trailed twice to WM Wanderers before John Guest held his nerve to convert a last minute penalty in normal time to send this encounter to penalties.

After a closely fought first half, it was Wanderers who broke the deadlock before Danny Robinson levelled matters for Widdas, who then conceded a second goal with just five minutes to go.

Widdas then showed excellent battling qualities to level the scores for a second time in the tie and the Beacon side followed up by taking a nervy penalty shoot out 4-3 to clinch their last eight ticket. This Sunday, Widdas will hope to continue their superb cup form when visiting Glades United of the Solihull league in the quarter finals.

Sedgley & Gornal United West were not so fortunate in the Birmingham FA Sunday Amateur Cup, bowing out 6-1 away to Holdens FC.

On the domestic front, Paycare Development Division side AFC Bloxwich kept up their fine form in the league's flagship NDT MIdlands Lester Charity Cup when securing a narrow 2-1 home win over fellow league title rivals Sedgley Rangers.

Bloxwich opened up a crucial 2-0 advantage with an hour gone thanks to goals from Reece Berry and Tom Pattison. Rangers cut the deficit late on, but Bloxwich saw out the clash to secure a place in the quarter finals.

Also through to round four are Dudley Rangers United after they saw off over-30s opponents Shere Punjab Wolves 6-3 with Carrick Chaney bagging a hat-trick. He was well supported by Dan Collier, Ollie Hartland and Anton Nesbeth.

Shere, who had Wyra Mohammed, Kaz Ali and Amrik Sanghera replying, had hit back three times to keep on terms with Dudley, who finished the tie stronger to extend their run in the competition.

On the league front, Blades FC kept up their challenge for honours in the top flight Concentric Sales & Lettings Championship, coming from a goal down at the break to claim the spoils away to local rivals CTS United 3-1, goals from Jack Hill, Beckham Brazier and Todd Ferrier.

New pacesetters in the Paycare Development Division are Gornal Rangers after running out 3-0 winners at Hagley United with efforts from Dean Peddie, Ty Maitland and Jae Fitzpatrick.

Brandhall Colts, who ended 2021 on top, slipped down to second spot after being held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Wombourne Athletic. The former had led at the interval thanks to a Kyle Armstrong penalty, before Tom Hartlebury earned the visitors a point.

AFC Sporting Gornal moved into the top five after emerging narrow victors at Lane Head Titans, who had kept things close thanks to goals from Jake Cox and Reece Wilson. Sporting, who grabbed their winner with ten minutes to go, netted through a Luke Chapman brace and Grant Davies.

There was a fifth league success for Kewford Eagles who consolidated a mid-table spot after emerging 6-2 winners at Bushbury Hill.

The Eagles had Jacob Bell, Dylton Stokes, Brandon Snow, Matt Moore and two own goals to thank for this latest triumph that saw them take over seventh spot. Archie Harris and Andy Rhodes replied.

Two fixtures were played in the over-30s Mini-Pro Golf Parks section and Bilston Old Boys took over third spot with a closely fought 2-1 success at home to Boca Seniors and efforts from Shane Kempson and Mark Ashurst. Jake Chinn kept things close for Boca.