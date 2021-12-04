Wolves and Lye try again to reach third round of the cup

Having been thwarted by the weather last weekend, Wolves host Nottingham Forest at Castlecroft (2pm), hoping to advance to a tie against the winners of the Stoke City-Norwich City match – which kicks off at the same time at Norton Sports Club.

West Midlands Premier side Lye Town host Northampton Town at Stourbridge Road, with the winners going on to face the winners of the Leafield Athletic v Lincoln City match.

Albion and Stourbridge did make it through their second-round clashes last weekend, with the Glassgirls setting up a home game against Sheffield United on December 12 by beating Cambridge City 2-1 thanks to the opener from Esme Moran and an own goal.

Albion beat Lincoln Ladies 4-1 with goals from Evangeline Gallop, Trina Greaves, Shannon Stamps and Kerry Walklett. Stour don’t have a game tomorrow, while the Baggies are home to Cheltenham Town in the National League Plate.

Also in Plate action are Sporting Khalsa, who host Boldmere St Michaels, while Villa return to action in the group stage of the Women’s Super League Cup tomorrow (12pm) with a trip to Sunderland.

Blues are not back in action until December 12 when they take on Manchester City.

In the West Midlands League Premier Division, Kidderminster Harriers are at home to Tamworth, while third-placed Lichfield City play host to second-placed Sutton Coldfield.

Wyrley host Darlaston Town (1874) in West Midlands Division One North, while Walsall host Sandwell and Walsall Wood travel to Port Vale.