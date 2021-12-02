Referees’ chief honoured for two decades in job

Keith Gibson, left, receives the Long Service & Meritorious Award for from the National Referees’ Association

Keith Gibson, who has held the position and assisted referees in the area for 23 successful years, has been given the Long Service & Meritorious Award from the National Referees’ Association.

Having served in the role since 1998, he plans to dedicate many more years to helping support and develop referees across the city.

On the gong and his work, Gibson said: "It was a nice surprise.

"I didn't expect to get recognised by the National Referees' Association.

"Every year, if the members want to keep you, they keep you, so I suppose I've done a good job.

"I've been in the position for 23 years, and things have obviously changed a lot in that time.

"You have to move with the times, and it's been an interesting journey.

"If referees have any problems, we're always there to help and support them.

"We're there for all aspects of refereeing, supporting referees on their journey.

"Receiving the award was very good. It was a very nice surprise."

Gibson was presented with the prize by former PGMOL referee training officer Ray Olivier, who now works with officials in Asia.