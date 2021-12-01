Snow joke as Walsall return to the top

Max Brown.

With an artificial pitch under foot, the match was one of just two games to get the go-ahead in the division – and the hosts made it worth their while.

After 30 minutes of scoreless rugby, the hosts eventually broke the deadlock after good runs by Ben Pitt and Luke Pittaway, with young winger Max Brown showing terrific speed and strength to sprint in from 25 metres. Will Hennessey converted. Hennessey extended the lead to 10-0 and the game was approaching the final quarter as Walsall forwards Liam Taylor, and brothers George and Harry Perkins were beginning to find space.

Their drives forward created space for Hennessey to find Rob Angell for the second try. Hennessey converted again.

And the final score arrived, with Brandon Sayce, Pitt and Max Hughes all involved before the final pass put Zak Edwards clear for a 20-metre sprint to the line.

Kidderminster’s game at Evesham in Midlands Two West (South) did go ahead, with Kidder suffering a 22-17 defeat.