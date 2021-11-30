Netball the focus of £150k investment

The six-figure sum was ploughed into the netball facilities by the university at its Walsall campus, bringing them up to England Netball standard.

The money was spent on four courts, purpose-built floodlighting and a spectator seating area.

Sally Bromley, head of netball for the university, said: “It’s fantastic to see the university improving their facilities for netball. I am currently working with local clubs and partners to get all levels of netball taking place on campus and looking for further contacts to reach out and discuss how we can work together to access the courts for the benefit of our students and netball.

“Our student netball programme is growing at a rapid rate and with our relationship with England and West Midlands netball, there are sure to be many opportunities for our students to be involved, whether it be playing, officiating, or coaching.”

Richard Medcalf, director of the Institute of Human Sciences at the University of Wolverhampton, added: “We are so pleased to have opened our brand-new netball courts at our Walsall campus.

“Here at the university, we recognise how important it is to have high-quality facilities which support both elite performance sport and grassroots participation in physical activity.