Lye Town Ladies relishing the chance to extend their Cup adventure

Lye Town Ladies host Northampton Town in the Women’s FA Cup second round tomorrow (Pic: Stu Leggett)

Lye, of the West Midlands Premier, are in second round action tomorrow afternoon as they host Northampton Town (2pm).

They go into it having got past Shrewsbury Town last time out in the competition and knowing a win could set up a big encounter with a Championship side like Liverpool, Crystal Palace or Blackburn.

Boss Craig Dedicoat cannot wait to take on the Cobblers as he said: “It’s an opportunity to progress deep into unknown territory, the third round.

“You’ve got the possibility of meeting professional clubs such as Liverpool, who come into it from the Championship.

“So, it’s a big opportunity. Northampton are at the same level as us, but they boast a 100 per cent record at the top of their league, the East Midlands Premier. They’re flying.

“We beat Shrewsbury in the last round and although they’re in the league below us, they’re flying.

“When they get promoted, they’ll be a force in our league, so that was a good result for us.”

For Lye, victory tomorrow would be a major step in a season which has exceeded expectations up to yet.

“I got involved around six months ago, and I brought in around 10 new players,” said Dedicoat.

“So, there was a big change in personnel at the club.

“Lye, traditionally, over the last few years, have struggled towards the bottom of the Premier.

“We wanted to be competitive in the bottom third this year and have a decent run in the County Cup, so we’ve far exceeded that in terms of where we are at the moment.

“Teams who would normally expect to be above us, we’re beating them.

“So, we’ve got to be looking at, at least, mid-table. Things are looking good for us.”

Dedicoat added on tomorrow’s game: “It’s got a lot of people taking notice. They’re interested in Lye and ladies’ football.

“We’ve just had a lot of interest, and it’s good.

“If we could get through to the next round, it would be amazing.”

Also in the Cup, Wolves Women face Nottingham Forest.

Dan McNamara’s team got past Forest, on penalties, as part of a great run to the fourth round of the Cup last season.

Albion Women host Lincoln United, Stourbridge Ladies travel to Cambridge City and Stoke City Ladies welcome Norwich.

Winners in the second round will receive £1,000 in prize money, with losers getting £250.

In league action, in the National League Division One Midlands, Sporting Khalsa Women are going up against Solihull Moors at the Aspray Arena.

Khalsa are currently fifth, with four wins, three draws and three losses to their name.

Kidderminster Harriers Women take on Lichfield City Ladies in the West Midlands Premier, while City of Stoke Women host Sutton Coldfield Town Women.

In the West Midlands Division One North, Walsall Ladies will hope to follow the men’s result in midweek as they face Port Vale.

Wyrley Ladies meet Coventry City Women, while Sandwell Ladies TREC go over to Shrewsbury.