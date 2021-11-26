Lichfield bid to bounce straight back tomorrow

City were beaten 2-1 by AFC Wulfrunians on Tuesday, with Jamie Meddows and Dominic Dell scoring for the Wulfs – who can improve their sixth position when they travel to Walsall Wood. Wood enjoyed a 5-1 Walsall Senior Cup success at Brocton in midweek – with Ryan Linford Boothe (two), Declan Somel, Jai Verma and Hayden Purves on target.

Lye Town – who advanced on penalties in the JW Hunt Cup in midweek – host Uttoxeter Town, Wolverhampton Casuals are at home to leaders Hanley Town and Stourport Swifts travel to Highgate United.

Elsewhere, Tividale travel to Bewdley Town and Stone Old Alleynians host Boldmere St Michaels on the back of their 4-2 win over Wolves Sporting in the Staffordshire Senior Cup.

Sporting are on the road again in Midland One tomorrow, with a trip to table-topping Atherstone Town.

Promotion-chasing Dudley Town – who are sixth currently but with games in hand on all the sides above them – visit Wednesfield, who were 3-1 winners over Chelmsley Town in the Birmingham Midweek Floodlit Cup on Tuesday.

Third-placed OJM Black Country travel to fifth-placed Ashby Ivanhoe, while Bilston Town take on Cradley Town, Khalsa Football Federation host Heath Hayes and Dudley Sports welcome Paget Rangers.