It’s a knockout for Wolverhampton Sunday League

Wayne Blake was at the double for Pilot in their 2-1 triumph over Dudley United in the league’s Charity Cup first round, with Josh Darby replying for Dudley.

Barley Mow Wanderers also advanced to round two with a 4-0 victory over Punjab United Sports. Andy Smith converted Adam Lindsay’s corner to open the scoring before latching on to a through-ball to tap home the second. Lindsay’s cross-come-shot beat the keeper for 3-0 and Jonny O’Keeffe completed the scoring from the penalty spot.

Second-half goals from Louie Mason and Callum Head to put Hawkins Sports into the third round of the Staffordshire Sunday Challenge Cup with a 2-0 win at FC Lambourne.

Ryan Mason and Dominic Fearon each bagged a brace as Dynamo 50 Stile won 4-2 at AFC Sheldon in the second round of the Birmingham Sunday Vase.

Hill Top Rangers also progressed in the Vase, with Luke Simons hitting a hat-trick in their 7-2 triumph at Mackadown. Clive Parkes, James Cattell, Matthew Screen and Nathan Myles also scored for Hill Top.

However, Bradmore Social went down 7-0 at Coventry Empire, while Tipton Town Sunday were edged out 5-4 on penalties by Sutton Tuns.

With Hawkins in cup action, Codsall Legion Sundats took advantage to go top of Division One with a 2-0 victory over Warstones Wanderers City thanks to goals from Omar Haughton and Daniel Lloyd.