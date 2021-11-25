Hattas are nine clear after big win over Titans

Second-placed Bridge Tavern dropped points in a 4-4 draw against New Inn Wombourne. Lee Haynes, Jack Haynes, Martin Shakih and Tom Boswell scored for Tavern, with Harrison Newbury (two), Josh Hubball and Kyle Price replying for New Inn.

Pelsall Rangers were 6-1 winners at Pattingham courtesy of strikes from Shane Grice, Luke Joyce, Jack Nixon, Josh Nixon, Harry Woods and Aidan Spragg.

Castlecroft ECT went down 2-0 at home to Royal Oak Chapel Ash, while Bushbury Hill struck three times in the first half to see off Recognise Talent 3-1. Owen Hill, Callum Sehmbhy and Josh Moreton netted for Bushbury.

Division Six leaders ECC United remain two points clear of AFC Perton after overcoming Tettenhall Athletic 5-0. Sam Halford hit a hat-trick, while Sean Stenson and Si Stokes were also on target.

Perton kept the pressure on with a 4-1 triumph at Compton.

Third-placed Wednesfield RBL defeated Croft United 5-1 thanks to Kulvinder Singh (two), Shane Anderson (two) and Jak Allan.

Raytheon put 10 unanswered goals past rock-bottom Oldbury Finesse, with Benjamin Gutteridge getting four of them. Gary Braithwaite and Gary Banks both bagged braces, while Tyler Turvey and Mitchell Wilson also netted.

Leo Head and Saul Wagstaff both scored hat-tricks for unbeaten Dog & Partridge in their 10-2 thrashing of Ashmore in Division Five.

Sam Holdcroft (two), Sam Purcell and Tom Roberts were also on target, while George Johnson and Luke Haywood netted for Ashmore.

Wednesbury Athletic Sunday closed the gap on third-placed Toll House Athletic to a point with Connor Fisher, Craig Fisher and Daryl Westwood scoring for Wednesbury in a 3-2 victory.

Reece Potts netted a treble as table-topping ECC Sports beat second-bottom old Bush Athletic Blues 4-2. Ben Moore also scored for the leaders.

AFC Bentley moved within three points of Division Four leaders Woodman Inn after a 3-0 triumph at AFC Willenhall.

Woodman slipped to a 4-1 defeat at home to Tettenhall, despite a goal for Matthew Criddle. Rich Francis, Max Hague, Mark Giles and Tom Rowley scored for the victors.

Balls To Cancer picked up their second win of the season as Jamie Stewart, Isaac Meggoe, Tom Stacey, Nathaniel Miles and Ash Chambers fired them to a 5-2 win over DY United. Dan Hall and Ade Horton replied.