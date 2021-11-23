Tividale and Lye hit the goal trail

Action from Lye Town’s 5-1 win over Haughmond (Picture: Stuart Leggett)

Dave King’s lot had lost their last two league games, but they were in control throughout against Casuals and won 5-1.

Tivi took the lead after 12 minutes as Eshan Greer found the net with a deft flick.

Darragh Bustin then doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time with a thunderbolt from 25 yards.

The hosts would turn the screw in the second half and added a third through Matt Hunt’s header, and a fourth through substitute Ethan Muckley’s cool finish. Casuals pulled one back before a Cameron Milne tap-in completed the scoring for Tivi, who now sit seventh in the table. Casuals, meanwhile, are down in 17th.

Lye Town also had a fine day as they won by the same scoreline against Haughmond. Ashanti Pryce grabbed a hat-trick, with Oliver West and Shaquille Whittingham also scoring for Lye, who are fourth.

AFC Wulfrunians won in the other Premier game, beating Stone Old Alleynians 2-0. Wulfs manager Mark Jones has since stepped down from the role, with the side hosting Lichfield City tonight.

In the FA Vase, Lichfield, Stourport Swifts and Walsall Wood all made it through to the third round.

Lichfield beat Highgate United 3-0, with Luke Childs, Tom Brown and Joe Hartshone netting.

Stourport were 3-1 victors against Kimberley MW – Drew Canavan, Jack Storer and Matt Gardner scoring.

Jai Verma and Callum Head were on the mark as Wood won 2-0 against Deeping Rangers.

In the third round, to be played on December 11, Stourport will host Rugby Town, Lichfield are at home to on Congleton and Walsall Wood welcome Antsey Nomads.

In Midland One, Darlaston Town 1874 made it three wins on the spin as they prevailed 2-1 at Nuneaton Griff.

On a difficult playing surface, Dean Gill’s men had to show plenty of grit and determination.

Darlaston opened the scoring in the 23rd minute as Andy Nicol squeezed the ball in. Remarkably, that was his 30th goal of the season already.

Gill’s charges then went two up just before half-time as Reece Mason grabbed his first of the campaign, going on a magnificent run before finding the bottom corner. Griff replied in the second half, but Darlaston were able to navigate a tense final 20 minutes.

OJM Black Country edged a five-goal thriller as they won 3-2 at Heath Hayes. Cradley Town, meanwhile, lost 3-2 to Ashby Ivanhoe.

Khalsa Football Federation remain rooted to the bottom after losing 2-0 to Shawbury United, while Wolverhampton Sporting beat Wednesfield 1-0 and Bilston Town thrashed Dudley Sports 6-0.

In the North West Counties League First Division South, Jack Dundas’ double was not enough as Eccleshall lost 3-2 to Ellesmere Rangers. They remain in the relegation places.

Brocton were defeated 4-1 by Abbey Hulton United.