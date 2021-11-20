Rising netball star Halee Robinson earns her first cap for England under-21s

Halee Robinson

The centre from Wolverhampton, who plays for Severn Stars in Worcester, has risen through the ranks after previously training with the England Roses Long Squad programme and then later representing the England under-19s in a small tournament.

Now Halee – who's identical twin Rudee is also a netball player – has walked away victorious with her England team-mates at the Europe Netball under-21 competition on the Isle of Man.

"I was thrilled to see my name in the squad announcement," Halee said.

"I felt like all my hard work and my families dedication and commitment had all been worth it.

"Representing my country in an international competition like this has always been my dream and so to receive my first cap has been such a memorable experience. I’m motivated for more and I want to be given more exposure to develop my game further."

The team had only trained with each other for four hours leading up to the event which took place from November 12-14.

Despite that, England won the tournament after competing against teams from the Isle of Man, Wales and Northern Ireland – in what was the first tournament back following the pandemic.

Halee added: "I’m thankful for the opportunity and the belief people have shown in me.

"The competition was live streamed and is still available to watch on YouTube so the support that I’ve received has been wonderful to see."

Halee's father Ronnie added: "Her mother Claire, and I, are both very proud of Halee’s wonderful achievement.