The super Sutton Coldfield skater eyeing a British double

Kehan Griffiths. Picture: Stephanie James

Kehan Griffiths is already British champion, outdoors, in Inline Speed Skating. Now he’s hoping to take the honours indoors too.

Kehan became British Track champion at Tatem Park in July.

He is set to compete indoors at Wisbech on Saturday, November 27.

“Kehan loves the sport and since winning the the British title he’s grown and grown,” said proud dad Alan.

“It was only during lockdown that he started skating. He was encouraged to give it a go. He’s taken it on, done it for a year and now he’s a British champion! It’s staggering really as he still has two years in the 6-9 age group.”

Preparations for the indoor championships have not been easy. He trained at Birmingham Wheels Park, which has operated on Birmingham City Council-owned land for nearly 40 years in Saltley.

But they were forced to close for the last time in October.

“Kehan has become British champion and has nowhere to train,” said Alan. “At the moment, he’s doing some indoor training but it’s just in a sports hall the size of a basketball court. He’s used to training on a 200-300m asphalt track.

“With it as it is, he can barely turn the corner. You can’t even get up to speed but it’s all he’s got at the moment.