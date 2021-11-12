Stourport make it six out of six in perfect start

It’s now six wins from six for the Worcestershire side who have flown out the blocks in hockey’s Midlands Men’s Division 1.

Two goals apiece from Joseph Schubert and Callum Stanley saw them seal yet another victory.

As well as being unbeaten, the result means Stourport have now scored an impressive 29 goals in just six league games.

In Division Two, Old Halesonians and Finchfield both fell to 3-2 losses away from home.

Old Halesonians were beaten by Coventry & North Warwickshire while Finchfield were toppled by Rugby & East Warwickshire 2.

In Division Three, Matt Boden, Ben Hampton, Jake Perkins, Ed Marrocco, Matt Whitehouse and Jamie Probert were on target as Bloxwich made it three victories on the spin by beating Coalville 6-2.

Cannock, though, endured a miserable weekend losing 7-0 at University of Nottingham 3.

In Division Four West, Stafford secured a 3-0 win over Worcester 2.

Meanwhile, in Division Five West, there was a convincing win for Aldridge & Walsall who thumped Pershore 11-0.

That result means Aldridge & Walsall have now scored 20 times in their last two outings – with the having thrashed Stratford seconds 9-0 in their previous outing.

Wolverhampton & Tettenhall also put in a ruthless display, beating Tamworth 5-1 at home.

In Division Six North West, Wednesbury secured a 5-2 win over Streetly.

Old Wulfrunians secured the derby bragging rights when they travelled to take on Finchfield 2nds.

The two sides met having both made strong starts to the season

And it was Finchfield who looked to be in control when they raced into a two-goal lead.