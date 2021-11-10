Stourbridge all set for top two battle against Sedgley

Stephen Frost.

Second-placed Stourbridge put their 100 per cent record on the line against leaders Sedgley Park, who are also unbeaten having played a game more.

Neil Mitchell’s Stour continued their winning start to the season with a 38-22 victory over Loughborough Students last weekend.

Another fast start had visitors Stourbridge 14-0 ahead and 21-3 up at the break leading to a comfortable win. Arthur Morgan scored his side’s first and final tries alongside run-ins from James Rodley, Sebastien Atkinson, Afeafe Haisila and Jack Lea. Atkinson converted four of six tries. A win would lift Stourbridge into first and three points clear.

Dudley Kingswinford fell to an agonizing home defeat to Burton in Midlands Premier. DK, who are down in ninth, slipped to a 27-24 reverse despite two tries from Benjamin Rhodes, as well as Thomas Walker and Callum Nicholls.

Lichfield continue atop Midlands One West after a ninth win from nine came on the road at Malvern. The 31-18 success keeps them ahead of Stoke on Trent by three points.

Old Halesonians climbed to fifth thanks to 35-10 Wassell Grove victory over Hereford.

Struggling Wolverhampton remain bottom without a win after drawing a blank in a 19-0 defeat at Stratford upon Avon.

Walsall strengthened their position near the summit of Midlands Two West (North) with a 49-29 home victory over seventh-placed Stafford. Walsall sit second with five wins from six, five points behind leaders Leek.

Stourbridge Lions are down in ninth after a fourth defeat in six this term, they went down 45-19 at Tamworth.

In Two West (South), an 18-14 defeat at Berkswell & Balsall saw Kidderminster drop to sixth.

Burntwood saw off fellow Staffordshire visitors Eccleshall in a commanding 57-26 success in Midlands Three West. The big win keeps Burntwood third, trailing Telford Hornets on points difference. Aldridge were thrashed on home turf 92-12 by leaders Edwardians, who extended their 100 per cent record in style. They are ninth after being put to the sword at Bourne Vale.

Handsworth were unfortunate to be narrowly seen off at Telford Hornets. The visitors came out on the wrong side of a 43-31 scoreline in Shropshire.

In Midlands Four West, Rugeley climbed a number of places to fifth with a welcome 20-8 victory at Wednesbury, who remain second and bottom and without a win. Basement boys Warley were not in action. Willenhall, in eighth, suffered a 31-19 home reverse to fourth-placed Trentham, while Essington slipped to 10th after being leapfrogged by Birmingham Exiles following a 39-5 defeat on the road in Birmingham.

Cannock were hit with a first Midlands Five West (South) defeat of the season and lost ground to hosts and leaders Birmingham & Solihull after a 38-10 away defeat.