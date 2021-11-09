Robins are flying high with their 10th win on the spin

Dudley Town in action. (Photo: Stuart Leggett)

Matty Lovatt’s side enjoyed a 3-0 success over Chelmsley Town at the Aspray Arena.

Dan Jones opened the scoring in a routine win, with Hinesh Patel and Callam Baker netting in the second half.

Town are third in the table and eight points off leaders Stapenhill, but they have three games in hand.

Also going strong, in fourth, are OJM Black Country after beating Paget Rangers 3-1.

Fifth-placed Darlaston Town 1874 also picked up a win, beating Wolverhampton Sporting 4-2.

Andrew Nicol scored twice for Darlaston, with Lewis Gill and Jake Pearson getting their other goals.

At the bottom, basement boys Khalsa Football Federation were downed 3-1 by Atherstone Town.

Dudley Sports – only better off than Khalsa on goal difference – were beaten 4-1 at Coventry Copsewood.

Cradley Town endured a thoroughly disappointing afternoon as they were thrashed 5-0 at AFC Bridgnorth.

They have conceded 10 goals in their last three outings and are now in 14th.

Wednesfield, though, are in a better mood after managing a 3-2 win against Heath Hayes – despite having Sam McCarthy sent off.

Jack Dew, Kyle Pearson and Craig Tuckley were on the mark for Wednesfield, who are making solid progress and sit 10th.

Up in the Premier Division, AFC Wulfrunians are continuing to rise up the table.

They were 2-0 victors against Highgate United at Castlecroft, with both goals coming in the first half.

James Hill struck in the 18th minute before Ty Knight did so in the 43rd.

They are seventh and just a point off sixth-placed Tividale, who lost 1-0 to Racing Club Warwick.

Lye Town remain in and around the title mix after drawing 1-1 with leaders Hanley Town.

Lye are six points off Hanley, having played two more games, while Lichfield City are in second having picked up a 2-1 victory at Stone Old Alleynians.

Walsall Wood picked up a respectable point as they played out a goalless draw with Shifnal Town.

Stourport Swifts beat Romulus 2-1, but both Wolverhampton Casuals and Stourport were on the losing end.

Casuals went in front but ultimately lost 2-1 to Boldmere St Michaels.

Stourport, meanwhile, slumped to a 6-0 defeat at Worcester City, who were backed by a 710-strong crowd.

In the North West Counties First Division South, Regan Smith was at the double as Brocton beat Maine Road 3-2.

Stafford Town and Eccleshall both suffered heavy losses, though.

Stafford were downed 6-2 by FC Isle of Man while Eccleshall fell to a 5-0 defeat at West Didsbury & Chorlton.

Among tonight’s fixtures, Walsall Wood welcome Whitchurch Alport to Oak Park in the Midland Premier.