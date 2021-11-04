United are spot on during wet weekend

Balls To Cancer FC Woodman are top of Wolverhampton Sunday League Division Four after a 3-2 win over AFC Bradmore on Sunday

One of those was the Vin Boden Cup quarter-final between Bradmore Social and Punjab United Sports, which went to penalties after a goalless draw.

Bradmore goalkeeper Scott Patterson kept his side in the game inside 90 minutes with a stunning one-handed save, but could not prevent Punjab edging the tie 5-4 on spot-kicks.

Wednesfield RBL overcame ECC United 7-2 to progress to the semi-finals of the Terry Shinton Cup. Alex Banks hit a hat-trick, Sunnii Singh bagged a brace and Brett Williams and Tom Hough were also on target for Wednesfield, Paul Harris netted a double for ECC.

In league Division Four, leaders Woodman Inn were 3-2 winners at AFC Bradmore thanks to goals from Josh Dams, Laurence Wilson and Rich Lewis. John Bremner (two) got Bradmore’s goals.