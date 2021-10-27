DK back to winning ways with high-scoring triumph

Tom Williams

Having started the season with back-to-back victories, DK then suffered four consecutive defeats before overcoming Broadstreet 31-23 on Saturday.

Twenty-eight of DK’s 31 points arrived in the second half, with Samuel Vaughan kicking 11 points – adding to a penalty try as well as scores from Peter Griffiths, Benjamin Rhodes and Thomas Walker.

Stourbridge’s clash with Rotherham in National Two North was called off due to a Covid case in the Stour camp.

They take their 100 per cent record to Wharfedale on Saturday.

Lichfield made it seven wins from seven at the top of Midlands One West without touching the ball after being handed a walkover against Worcester.

Old Halesonians and Wolverhampton played out a close encounter, with Carl Robinson helping to make the difference for Old Hales in a 14-13 triumph. They are seventh, while Wolves remain rooted to the bottom.

Walsall remain top of Midlands Two West (North) after a 40-3 triumph over Stourbridge Lions, while Stafford picked up their second win of the season with a thrilling 38-29 triumph over Old Saltleians.

Stafford led 14-12 at the interval, with tries from Phil Kay and Quade Boal cancelled out by two scores from the visitors – though Christian Stelian’s first two of four conversions kept them just ahead.

A rip-roaring start to the second half saw take his second try, before Jerry Qasenivalu caused chaos at the restart and allowed Alosio Yamoyamo to outstripped the defence for a bonus-point try. Old Salts scored two more tries of their own before the end for their own bonus point, but on each occasin Stafford responded – first when Boal bounced through and then when Nick Oxley put the seal on the result.

Kidderminster suffered a 24-13 reverse at Silhillians in Midlands Two West (South), but there were wins for Aldridge and Burntwood in Midlands Three West (North).

Aldridge claimed their first win of the season with 37-24 triumph over Cleobury Mortimer, who remain winless. Adam Reed scored several penalty kicks for the hosts, using the conditions intelligently, while Harry Pickard and Lewis Underwood scored late tries to secure Aldridge a bonus point.

Burntwood’s 24-12 success against Clee Hill leaves them fourth, five points leaders Telford Hornets, who beat pointless Eccleshall 57-0 to leave them at the foot of the table.

Rugeley picked up their first win of the season in Midlands Four West (North) at the expense of Warley, who are bottom after a 33-19 defeat.

Wednesbury’s 68-7 defeat at home to Market Drayton left them one place and one point above Warley, while Essington lost 24-12 at Aston Old Edwardians and Willenhall were edged out 21-17 by Oswestry.

Cannock are level at the top with Birmingham & Solihull in Midlands Five West (South) after picking up a maximum haul of 20 points so far this season. Cannock’s latest win was a 31-21 success at Stone.

Bloxwich conceded a walkover to Atherstone, while St Leonards were awarded one against Five Ways Old Edwardians.