British champion Harban Bansal’s out to conquer the world

Harbans Bansal has won two British championships this year

The 40-year-old, who trains at Legends Gym in Fallings Park, has competed for almost a decade and claimed many different trophies along the way.

But after the enforced break which came because of Covid-19, his passion for the sport arguably burns brighter than ever.

In July, Bansal bench pressed 195kg to win the British Drug-Free Powerlifting Association championships in Norfolk. He then followed that up by winning the British Powerlifting Organisation championships in Northampton three weeks later, with a 200kg press.

And next year, he wants to regain the world title he won back in 2017.

Competing in the Masters One category for 40 to 45-year-olds, and in the 105 to 210kg weight class, Bansal is showing no signs of slowing down.

On how his powerlifting journey started, he said: "The gym I used to train at, they were all powerlifters, so it kind of inspired me to go the same route.

"I'd always been pretty good at the bench press, and I started competing in 2012 in local competitions. I then qualified for the nationals the following year and won my first British title.

"I then won the world championships in 2017 before having a break because of family – having a little boy, I just couldn't commit to the competitions.

"But I still had the bug. Having finished just after winning the worlds, at the highest level, I kind of regretted not carrying on and seeing what I could've done. So, I decided to go back.

"Last year, too, everything was off because of Covid so I had to think about what to do.

"The break helped in a way as I'd built up some injuries and niggles, but the lack of routine also threw me off.

"I had a go at the two competitions this year to see what I could do – almost like starting again – and I came through and did well."

In total, Bansal has claimed eight British titles in nine years of competing.

His two successes this year came after an intense eight weeks of training, and he is now keeping himself ticking over with three sessions a week – Foundry Gym in Monmore Green another place he attends – ahead of next year's world championships.

Going all the way in those and claiming a British record for the bench press are his two main goals moving forward.

"It was supposed to be this year for the worlds, but with Covid and restrictions on travel, it's just not possible," said Bansal.

"My main aim this year was to get to grips with the British championships, and I've done that.

"So, next year is to go back for the worlds and give it a good go.

"There's also the British record that I want to go for in the next two years.

"The record at the moment is 225kg, and the best I've done in competition is 205kg – but I've done 210kg in the gym.

"A year before the lockdown, I was focused on getting closer to that, but I'll get back there.

"I recently broke the West Midlands record for the Masters, with 200kg. That's something to build on."

Putting so many hours in, Bansal struggled for motivation at one point.

He wants to keep pushing himself now, though, and prove that age is just a number.

"Definitely. I came to the point having competed for so long where the training going into it was putting me off," he added.

"But having had the break, I appreciate everything a bit more than I did.

"I've proved myself wrong by going to those competitions – after only about six to eight weeks of training – and lifting pretty much my maximum weight.