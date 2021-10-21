Free-scoring DSA add 13 more to their league tally

Bridge Tavern v County Willnehall Reds.

Alex Cameron (three), Kie Houlihan (three), Adam Garmson (two), Dequarni Williams, Jay Willis, Wayne Spicer, Lewis Wemm and Dan Lawrence scored.

Tettenhall Athletic were also in the goals as they put bottom club Oldbury Finesse to the sword

Jack Bolshaw and Levi Abbotts each scored four in the 15-1 triumph, while Matt Smith (two), Ash James (two), Dean Jones, Chris Wood and an own goal made up the numbers. Danny Khan replied for Oldbury.

A Ryan Storey penalty earned Warstones Wanderers Wolves their second win of the season, 2-1 at Raytheon. Tom Washington scored Warstones’ other goal, while Chris McNally netted for Raytheon.

Jordan Dowen (two) and Jake Richardson scored in AFC Perton’s 3-2 win over Compton, while Kyle Matthews hit a hat-trick in ECC United’s 4-1 defeat of Wednesfield RBL, with George Maybury also on target.

Bridge Tavern moved up to second in Division Seven with a 9-0 victory over County Willenhall Reds. Lee Haynes (three), Jack Haynes (two), Callum Bull, Jack Crutchley, Zac Whitehouse and Martin Shakih were on target.

New Inn Wombourne picked up their first points of the season with a thrilling 5-4 triumph at Titans. Steven Mullings and Rejwan Ahmed each scored twice for Titans, but Harrison Newbury’s hat-trick and a strike each for Josh Hubball and Jack Chandler won it for New Inn.

Ben Styles was also a hat-trick hero as WV United earned their first win of the season – 4-1 at Castlecroft ECT. Matt Hogg got WV’s other, while Rhys Baker responded for Castlecroft.

Goals from Rob Beech and McCauley Timmins earned Pattingham Panthers a 2-1 success over Bushbury Hill, whose goal was netted by Callum Sehmbhy.

Kieran Marsden scored a wonderful individual goal in stoppage time as Royal Oak Chapel Ash snatched a win over Recognise Talent. Kian Lloyd’s brace had been cancelled out by two second-half goals from Talent, but Marsden then went on a run from inside his own half before cutting inside and scoring the winner.

Leaders Hattas made it six wins from six as Harley Perkins (three), Ozzy Charlesworth (two) and Jenson Griffiths fired them to a 6-2 triumph.

AFC Bradmore survived a second-half fightback to move above Tettenhall into second place in Division Four. Bradmore led 4-0 at the break through Alex Rutter, Charlie Besenyei, Jack Turley and John Bremner, but Tom Rowley, Mark Giles and Kieran Large pulled it back to 4-3 after half-time.

AFC Willenhall shared the spoils with DY United after a topsy-turvy game in which both sides led. Luke Short and Mark Hodgetts scored for Willenhall, with Dan Hall and Craig Mullett on target for DY.

AFC Bentley Sunday are top after a 3-0 triumph at Woodman.

Division Five leaders ECC Sports suffered their first defeat of the season – 4-3 at Wednesbury Athletic, for whom Connor Fisher (two), Lee Gilcrest and Asa Martin scored.

Elsehwere in the division, Dog & Partridge beat Ashmore 2-1, Old Bush Athletic Blues overcame WV Punjab 3-2 and Toll House Athletic won 5-1 Stoney Hill.