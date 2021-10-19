Town keep up the pressure on the league pace-setters

Mitch Lawley wheels away in celebration after finding the back of the net for Dudley Town (Picture: Stuart Leggett)

A goal in each half from Mitch Lawley, alongside a strike from Lewis Taylor-Boyce, dashed all hopes of a Paget revival after Rivel Mardenborough brought one back for the visitors.

The 3-1 victory extends Dudley’s winning run to five games in all competitions and is their fourth consecutive win in the league.

It means they keep the pressure on Stapenhill and Atherstone Town, who are the only two teams above them. Dudley are seven points off Atherstone but have two games in hand over the league leaders.

Elsewhere in the league, Darlaston Town 1874 extended their unbeaten run to three games with a 2-0 victory over struggling Shawbury United.

Andy Nicol rifled the visitors ahead with an unstoppable effort, before substitute Jake Pearson added a late second to wrap up the three points.

OJM Black Country also won 3-1, defeating Wolverhampton Sporting Community at home, while bottom of the table Khalsa drew 1-1 with Wednesfield.

Bilston Town Community, however, suffered their second consecutive loss as they fell 3-1 at home to Stapenhill.

Cradley Town also lost 3-0 to high-flying Atherstone, while Ben Salter’s goal for Dudley Sports proved nothing more than a consolation after their 6-1 defeat to Ashby Ivanhoe.

In the Premier Division, Lye Town fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Whitchurch Alport.

Adam Meacham equalised for Lye before Ben Billingham missed a late penalty late on as Lye were knocked off the top.

Walsall Wood netted through Ryan Nesbitt in the first minute against Hanley Town, before conceding twice – including a late winner – to fall to defeat in new boss Harry Harris’s first game in charge.

AFC Wulfrunians found the winning formula, however, as two goals in two minutes from Aaron Bishop and Jack Till earned them victory over Romulus.

Stone Old Alleynians picked up an impressive victory of their own, away at Shifnal Town, as goals from David Ablewhite and Sam Wilson secured it, while new league leaders Lichfield City easily dispatched Tividale 4-0.

A hat-trick from Kyle Belmonte helped Bewdley Town to a 4-0 win at Racing Club Warwick, while Stourport Swifts lost 3-1 at home to Uttoxeter Town.

Meanwhile, in the North West Counties League Division One South, Brocton continue to struggle after a 2-0 loss to second-placed side New Mills.

Joe Bevan put the hosts ahead after just five minutes before Brocton fought back with chances of their own.

They were unable to make any of them count, however, and New Mills added a late second, directly from a free-kick through Darren McKnight, to wrap up the result.

Struggling Eccleshall, who sit second bottom of the division, suffered their third consecutive defeat, and second 4-0 loss in a row, with defeat against Maine Road.