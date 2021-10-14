United are up for the cup as they bag away-day win

The Paycare Development Division outfit visited Sutton Park of the Sutton Sunday League in the opening stage of this season’s Birmingham FA Sunday Amateur Cup and earned a second-round ticket with an impressive 2-0 triumph.

In fact, S&G controlled proceedings almost from the start and broke the stalemate after 15 minutes when Morgan Hill fired them ahead. Before the break, Harry Haden-Curtis had added a crucial second goal.

The hosts upped the pressure in the second half, but they were unavailable to get back into the tie, mainly due to some excellent goalkeeping by S&G’s last line of defence Jack Hobson who pulled off several impressive saves.

On the league front, there were goals galore in the Concentric Sales & Lettings Championship as just three scheduled games rattled up a total of 23.

Leading the charge were Widdas FC who made it four wins in five, crushing Gunmakers Arms 11-0, as Samuel Bratt-Wyton led the way with a four-goal return.

Seven other players found the mark, including captain John Guest from the penalty spot. He was well supported by Mike Foster, Ed Rann, James Gadd, Nathan Guest, Jamie Sankey and Matt Foster.

While table-topping Widdas continued their free-scoring form (31 in five matches), Claregate Park Rangers moved into second place after taking the spoils, 3-0, at home to previously unbeaten Trysull Athletic.

Prolific scorer Rodney Williams was on the mark again with a first-half double, before Dan Lawrence rounded off the scoring for Claregate, who made it three successive victories so far this term.

There was a second win in three for unbeaten Blades FC as they demolished visiting FA Premier U21s 9-0, with hat-trick heroes Jack Hill and Connor Potts inflicting most damage. Harry Woodbine, Beckham Brazier and Todd Ferrier completed the rout.

Sedgley Rangers are back on top in the Paycare Development Division after hitting back to win 5-2 away to Hagley United, who had led 2-1 at the interval.

Efforts from Ben Kent and Jack Trewartha had given Hagley great hope in the first period, before Rangers bounced back to claim a fifth league win in six through Joe Waterfield (two), Alex Pinches, Craig Bickley and Jermelle Banner.

Slipping off the top perch were AFC Bloxwich who drew 2-2 at home to AFC Goldthorne.

The visitors had showed the way in the first half and goals from Alex Duffield and a well executed Reece Lowe free-kick saw them take a deserved 2-0 advantage. Bloxwich finally got back in the game when Nick Arnold reduced the deficit on the hour mark and the same player struck again with 10 minutes remaining to earn the home side a valuable point.

Brandhall Colts extended their good form with a fourth victory in six, running out 2-1 winners at Kewford Eagles West.

It was Brandhall who broke the deadlock in the first half through Lynard Tapsumaneyi on 24 minutes and Connor Armstrong made it 2-0 after 72 minutes.

Kewford’s Jacob Bell reduce the arrears with eight minutes to go, but third-placed Brandhall held out.

An in-form AFC Sporting Gornal side saw off visiting Sedgley White Lions West 4-2.

Sporting Gornal impressed in the first period and raced into a 4-0 lead through James Rawlings, Luke Chapman, Jordon Norris and Emrah Ayas.

Lions, who are still seeking their first league point, struck back through Jake Hayfield and Ben Pritchard, before Sporting saw out the clash to make it four league wins and climb into the top four.

Taking over fifth spot were Gornal Rangers, but not before they had conceded a brace in the first half at Lane Head Titans for whom Josh Langley and Reece Wilson put away two fine assists from Ellis Deeney, younger brother of Birmingham City striker Troy Deeney.

It was nearly all Gornal in the second period and they remain one of the early front-runners after goals in reply flowed from Ty Markland, Rhys Webb (both two), Jacob Alexander, Kane Coulter and Brandon Oakley.