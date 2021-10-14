Sports setting the early pace in the title race

The beat Minerva 3-2 to make it five wins from six outings.

Gagandeep Kular, Arun Sanghera and Nathaniel Lawson, with a stunning long range effort, struck for Sports to cancel out goals from Callum Hannon and Sam Lawrence.

RG lead the chasing pack after beating Jungle Juice 3-0. Simon Sharma, Shaun Lane and Liam Little were on target.

Third-placed New Hampton remain unbeaten following a 2-1 in at home to Pilot – Ashley Evans scored both their goals.

Wolverhampton Athletic lost 5-3 to visiting Connaught United.

AFC Bentley climbed to the top of Division Four after beating Balls to Cancer 8-1

Tettenhall are level on points with Bentley. Goals from Martin Marston, Mark Giles and Tim Lowe saw them to a 3-1 triumph at home to Woodman Inn, who replied through Ash Sage.

Division Five leaders ECC Sports made it four wins from four outings.

Toll House Athletic were their latest victims as Reece Potts, Conner Potts and Ryan Nash all struck twice in a 6-1 win.

Luke Hayward netted four times as Ashmore beat Stoney Hill 7-3. Aaron Wills (two) and Josh Grinsell added the hosts’ other goals.

Wednesfield RBL hit six of the best in Division Six.

The table-toppers extend their perfect start to five games thanks to a 6-1 win at Tettenhall Athletic.

Michael Taylor (two), Dan Hopson (two), Craig Radford and Brett Williams were the men on target for Wednesfield.

Croft United lost 3-2 at home to AFC Perton while ECC United won 4-2 at Oldbury Finesse.

Hat-trick hero Ryan Storey netted a last-minute winner as Warstones Wanderers Wolves beat Compton 6-5 in a thriller. Peter Usieki (two) and Darntay Shirley provided support to Storey.

Titans hit the goal trail in Division Seven, winning 10-4 at County Willenhall Reds

Leaders Hattas boast a perfect five from five record after beating hosts Pattingham Panthers 3-2.

Pelsall Rangers also hit form as they saw off Castlecroft ECT 6-0. Connor Griffiths, Josh Nixon and Scott Bryan all found the net twice.

Tyrone Halliday fired Recognise Talent to victory on the road at WV United.

Halliday claimed a hat-trick and Tishoy Brown netted once as the visitors won 4-2. Kieran Jones and Adam Price replied.