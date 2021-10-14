Dunkley’s double helps Wanderers ease through

Wanderers headed to Stoke to face Halmer End and booked their place in the second round of the competition thanks to a 3-0 success.

Dimitri Dunkley led the victory charge with a two-goal blast with Liam Cain also finding the net.

There were mixed fortunes for the league’s sides in the first round of the Birmingham FA Roger Wood Memorial Cup.

Jay Holdcroft and Calum Cooper fired Codsall Legion Sundats to a 2-1 win at home to Edgbaston Priory.

But there was no joy for Emerald as they lost 4-3 at Goalacticos.

The league action saw Hawkins Sports Sunday climb up to second in the Division One standings.

Despite seeing their keeper sent off in the first half, Hawkins still secured a 3-0 success away to Churchill Elay.

Sam Baxter struck twice and Jack Squire once as Hawkins made it three wins from three games.

Castlecroft are still searching for their first point after going down 6-0 at home to Royal.

Division Two leaders Tipton Town Sundays emerged victorious from a thrilling clash at DC Santos.

The game served up 11 goals with Tipton finally edging home 6-5.

Leroy Coates took the individual honours for Tipton with a hat-trick. Craig Ruston and two-goal Jack Cooper joined him on the scoresheet.

Ashley Brown and Connor Forrester both struck twice and Pinder Deo once for the home side.

Second-placed KT Rangers dug deep to beat Dynamo 50 Stile 3-2.

Rangers fell behind early on and were then reduced to 10 men when Tom Large saw red.

A fine header from Jordan Meades put the hosts level at half-time and then Jordan Meades netted a penalty to make it 2-1.

The visitors levelled but Rangers were not to be denied as Amahl Mclean bagged the winner.

Leon Owen-Salmon grabbed a hat-trick in Punjab United Sports’ 4-2 success against Hill Top Rangers.

Kuba Wieczorek added the hosts’ other goal.