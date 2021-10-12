Lye leapfrog the leaders to take top spot in the Prem

Lye Town - Meacham goal. (Photo: Stuart Leggett)

The visitors had themselves been sitting at the summit ahead of Saturday’s clash but a crowd of 154 at Stourbridge Road saw them unceremoniously knocked off, Sam Tye and Adam Meacham netting in each half for the hosts.

Lye now hold a two-point lead over Lichfield City but only three points separate the top eight teams in what is shaping up to be the most competitive Premier Division for years.

Tividale are also right in the mix and up to third after they came from behind to win 2-1 at Worcester City.

Darragh Bustin drew the visitors level after they had fallen behind in the first half before Luke Carter held his nerve to smash home the winner from the penalty spot with 17 minutes remaining.

Walsall Wood and AFC Wulfrunians sit just six points off the top in ninth and 10th respectively after both took a point from six-goal thrillers.

Yet for The Wood that was nothing to shout about, as they threw away a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 at Stone Old Alleynians.

Goals from Jordan Fitzpatrick, Matt Hughes and Ryan Nesbitt appeared to have the visitors cruising but they were stung by an impressive fightback from the hosts.

For Wulfrunians it was very much a point earned after they came back from a goal down on three occasions to draw 3-3 at home with Racing Club Warwick. Four goals were scored in the opening 26 minutes at Castlecroft as Eli Bako and Romario Martin twice fired Warwick in front, only for Aaron Bishop and Mat Johnson to hit back for Wulfs.

Martin then made it 3-2 to the visitors when he bagged his second of the afternoon just after the break but Dom Dell drilled home from 20 yards out just two minutes later, with neither team then able to find a winner.

Wolves Casuals, promoted last season, continue to find life tough in the Premier Division, with Saturday’s 3-0 reverse at Bewdley Town their seventh defeat in 10 matches so far.

In Division One, Darlaston Town had a day to remember after they smashed seven without reply past struggling Dudley Sports to remain third in the table.

Dudley Town, just a place and a point further back, won 2-1 at Khalsa Football Federation, second half goals from Todd Perry and Dan Jones seeing the Robins come from behind to take victory.

The win saw Town climb above OJM Black Country in the table after the latter were held to a 1-1 draw at Stapenhill.

Bilston Town returned from Leicestershire empty handed after conceding at the death in an extraordinary match at Ashby Ivanhoe. Jordan Wilson scored four times for the hosts, including the last-gasp winner, as Bilston were edged out 4-3. There was significantly less entertainment at Cradley Town, where the Hammers drew 0-0 with Chelmsley Town.

Wednesfield’s clash with Nuneaton Griff also ended goalless, while Heath Hayes were beaten 2-1 at home by AFC Bridgnorth.

Ryan Taylor scored twice inside the opening 10 minutes as Stafford Town overcame Sandbach United 4-2 in North West Counties League First Division South. Joshua Oultram and Morgan Payne were also on target.