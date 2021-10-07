Sunday league strikers feel the force to be up for cup

Down Syndrome Awareness’s Alex Cameron and Dog & Patridge’s Leo Head both returned four-goal hauls for their respective sides as they advanced through the first round.

Adam Garmson also hit a hat-trick as Down Syndrome Awareness thrashed AFC Oakham 10-0 – with Dequarni Williams, Kie Houlihan and Aarron Harper- Bailey completing the rout.

Saul Wagstaffe, Tyrone Head and Gregg Phillips backed up Head’s quartet as Dog & Partridge cruised past Hagley United.

Tettenhall Athletic put in a dominant display to overcome Bournefield Albion thanks to goals from Joe Vernon and Levi Abbotts, but Royal Oak Chapel Ash were hammered 11-1 by Coventry Empire despite a strike for Connor Hardy.

Mark Giles scored for Tettenhall in a 1-1 draw against Romulus, only for the visitors to win through 4-2 in a penalty shootout, while there were also defeats for AFC Wolverhampton Olympic and Balls to Cancer.

Michael Flavell’s hat-trick helped AFC Bradmore overcome AFC Willenhall 5-0 in the first round of Staffordshire FA’s TB Williamson Cup. Ryan Benton and Joe Davies also scored.

Brereton Town AFC Seniors played out a goalless draw with Warstones Wanderers Wolves before winning through 5-4 on penalties.

In league action, Jay Holdcroft scored the only goal for Division One leaders Codsall Legion Sundats in their victory over second-placed Warstones Wanderers Sunday, while Warstones Wanderers City were 8-1 victors at Church Elay.

KT Rangers edged out Hill Top Rangers 5-4 in a nine-goal thriller in Division Two thanks to goals from Jordan Meades (two), Amaml McClean, Neil Hickman and Reece Hyde.

Luke Simons (two), Jon Davies and Clive Parkes replied for Hill Top.

Aaron Brown, Chris Purchase and Sam Mason scored in a 3-1 win for DC Santos over Bradmore Social – for whom Abl Akonde replied.

Barley Mow Wanderers had to battle past Dynamo 50 Stile, taking the lead three times before finally seeing them off with goals from Grant Timmins, Ben Slater, Jon O’Keefe, Andy Smith and Jack Hannon. Dynamo’s trio came from Ryan Mason, Shakeel Brown-Knight and an own goal.

Tipton Town Sundays beat Belgrade 5-1 thanks to four goals from Leroy Coats and one from Craig Ruston.

Wolverhampton Sports GNST opened up a five-point lead at the top of Division Three with a 6-2 win over Dudley United. Kieron Russell, Amrik Sanghera, Gagandeep Kular, Manvir Dubb (two) and Leigh Edwards scored for GNST, with Josh Darby and Jack Brown netting for Dudley.

Jungle Juice slipped off the pace slightly after falling 5-4 to Wolverhampton Athletic, who picked up their first win of the season thanks to Brad Sharman, Brandon Ward (two), Curtis Tonks and Ollie Friedl.

Simon Sharma twice gave RG the lead at Connaught United, but Aaron Perrin and Raymond Esedebe levelled on each occasion before Cieran Clifton snatched the points from the penalty spot.

Elsewhere, Minerva were 2-1 winners at Pilot.

Lewis Roberts and Nathan Jarratt hit a hat-trick apiece as AFC Bentley beat New Pheasant 11-1 in Division Four. Callum Wright, Ryan Kingdon (two), Dean Macgregor and Shaq Ologitere Nalso scored.

Woodman Inn beat DY United with goals from Curtis Smith and Ashley Sage. Jake Fairhurst scored for DY.

Yohann Oko scored four times in the second half as Toll House Athletic fought back from 2-0 down to beat WV Punjab 4-2 in Division Five.

Liam Parke (two) and Alex Bradnick scored in Old Bush Athletic’s 4-3 loss at home to Ashmore.

Tom Smith fired Croft United to a 1-0 win at Raytheon In Division Six, Jordan Mulholland scored all four for Oldbury Finesse in their 8-4 defeat to AFC Perton. Liam Wrighton, James Weaver (two), Danny Whale, Jack Wylde, Tom Morris (two) and Ben Reid netted for Perton.

Kyle Matthews also notched four times, but he was on the winning team as ECC United overcame Compton 9-1.

Sean Stenson (two), Lewis Poston, George Maybury and Si Stokes also scored.

Titans came from a goal down to beat Bushbury Hill 2-1 in Division Seven, with goals from Winston Francis and Steven Mullings.

Recognise Talent edged out Pelsall Rangers 3-2 with strikes from Steven Dunn, Tyrone Halliday and Damion Jackson. Luke Joyce and Mario Strazzanti replied.

Lee Haynes scored four in Bridge Tavern’s 5-4 triumph over Pattingham Panthers, while Martin Shakih also netted.