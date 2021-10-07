Canton saves the day as Colts end Rangers’ run

Oldbury based Brandhall took the honours 2-1 in a thrilling Paycare Development Division encounter, one that saw Rangers also relinquish top spot to an AFC Bloxwich outfit on goal difference, writes Dave McLean.

Delighted Brandhall manager Andy Birch, who had seen his newcomers take six points from their opening four games, described this latest performance as "their best so far" as his charges moved into the top three.

After a keenly contested goalless first period, Brandhall broke the deadlock within 60 seconds of the restart when Kyle Armstrong made it eight goals in four matches.

However, Rangers reacted almost immediately and were level in two minutes thanks to Joe Waterfield, only to fall behind once again on 66 minutes when Connor Armstrong restored Brandhall's advantage as he and his brother netted for the second successive game.

But the drama was not over and Brandhall keeper Joe Canton played his part in this third Brandhall triumph when he kept out a late Rangers penalty with 15 minutes remaining.

This first setback for Rangers enabled AFC Bloxwich to take over pole position as the latter hit hosts Sedgley & Gornal United East 6-0 with Reece Berry inflicting most damage, notching a treble. He received good support from Nick Arnold (two) and Luke Oakley. Bloxwich also have a match in hand on Rangers.

Gornal Rangers remain the only other team in the Paycare with an unbeaten league record although, in another end-to-end affair, they had to settle for a point in a 3-3 draw at home to Sporting Black Country.

The teams were all square at the break, with two apiece, and both fired a single goal in a closely fought second period. On target for Gornal were Tom Gwinnell, Jae Fitzpatrick and Ben Field, with Scott Pearson (two) and Dominic Weathers responding.

AFC Sporting Gornal now occupy fourth spot after they continued their good form with a well earned 5-2 home success against Wombourne Athletic.

After a delayed start due to heavy rain in the Sedgley area, Sporting Gornal wasted no time and secured their third league win of season through Luke Chapman (two), Lewis Davis, Raval Wallace and Emrah Ayas.

Kewford Eagles West missed an opportunity to climb into the leading three when slipping up 2-0 at home to Sedgley & Gornal United West for whom Reece Duckers and Jay Poston found the target.

The remaining Paycare fixture between Sedgley White Lions West and AFC Goldthorne was abandoned early in the second half after a heavy thunderstorm in the Tipton early left the former's pitch unplayable.

Just two fixtures were played in the Concentric Sales & Lettings Championship and one of them also saw a change at the top.

While leaders Trysull Athletic's scheduled clash against Blades FC was called off, newcomers Widdas FC took over at the top on goal difference after claiming their fourth success in five.

They ran out comfortable 7-2 victors at Netherton Tigers with four goal James Gadd the star of the show. He received good backing from Nathan Guest (two) and Sam Bratt, with Josh Garbett bagging a brace in reply.

It was three successive wins and no points dropped for third place Claregate Park Rangers as Rodney Williams, Jordan Stevens, Mark Habbashaw and Dan Lawrence secured a 4-0 success away to Gunmakers Arms.

On the knockout front, Sedgley Sporting eased their way into round two of the league's flagship NDT Midlands Lester Charity Cup with a runaway 10-1 romp at over30s outfit Old Oak Veterans.

Sporting, who will now visit Paycare outfit AFC Willenhall in round two, were well served by Tom Timmons (three), Lee Edwards (two), Gordon Kelly, Will Lochwood, Liam Johns, Connor Stokes and Sam Langford.

There was no luck for Beacon representatives Hagley United and Bushbury Hill in the first round of the Birmingham FA Sunday Amateur Cup as they fell at the first round hurdle, crashing 7-0 and 13-0 at hands of Dog & Partridge (W'ton Sunday) and AFC Coalshed (Warley Sunday) respectively.

In the over-30s section, AFC Broadlands opened their league fixtures with a fine 3-0 victory over Orton Vale as Scott Sandland celebrated with a well taken hat-trick.