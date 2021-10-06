Wolves off bottom after a tight game ends in a draw

Wolves had lost their opening four matches since being promoted, but battled to a 3-3 draw at Malvern to climb above Droitwich ahead of a home game against mid-table Newbold-on-Avon this weekend.

At the other end of the table, Lichfield are third after a 69-0 defeat of Hereford. The hosts started quickly and were on the scoreboard within three minutes as club captain Charlie Milner scored and converted his own try on his return to the team.

This was quickly followed by another score from Matt Cowley, as he powered over from five metres out after a flowing move down the field.

Debutant Joe Bourne was put away after 20 minutes, to the delight of the home crowd. This was then followed by Milner’s second as well as scores for Jack Fielding and Dave Lote as the home side went into the break 38-0 up.

Lichfield kept up the pace in the second half as Fielding crossed for his second of the afternoon.

Cal Hagyard scored his first of the season from close range, before Paul Maxwell-Keys scored the first of his two tries. Milner scored his third try of the afternoon and, along with his seven conversions, he walked away with a 29-point haul.

Lichfield travel to leaders Kenilworth – the only other side with a 100 per cent record – on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the divisions, Old Halesonians moved up to sixth with a 30-14 triumph over Sutton Coldfield.

Stourbridge’s momentum in National Two North – which had seen them win four from four – was halted by a Covid case in their squad. Stour were due to travel to Loughborough Students on Saturday, but a positive test means that will now take place on November 6.

However, defeat for last week’s leaders Fylde by new table-toppers Rotherham Titans means Stour retain the only 100 per cent record in the division.

Dudley Kingswinford continued their slide down the Midlands Premier table.

After winning their first two games of the season, DK have lost the last three – the most recent being a 33-6 reverse at home to Sheffield on Saturday.

A pair of Samuel Vaughan penalties – one in either half – were not enough for the hosts as Sheffield ran in a brace of tries from Lewis Taylor, as well as scores from Ianto Jones, Marcus Payne and Christopher Pond.

Walsall made it two wins from two in Midlands Two West (North) with a 55-7 victory over Old Saltleians, while Stourbridge Lions overcame Newcastle (Staffs) 13-3 – but Stafford lost 18-17 at home to Moseley Oak. Kidderminster were unable to follow up their opening-day win in Midlands Two West (South) as they lost 26-7 at Old Laurentians.

Burntwood overcame Aldridge 36-5 in Midlands Three West (North), while Handsworth were 40-28 victors at Veseyans.

Willenhall edged out Essington 22-17 to maintain their 100 per cent record in Midlands Four West (North), while Wednesbury drew 7-7 with Birmingham Exiles.

There were, however, defeats for Rugeley and Warley.

Cannock and Stourport both hold two wins from two in Midlands Five West (South), with the former winning 29-12 at Redditch and the latter 22-0 over Greyhound.