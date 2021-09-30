Shinton fires Churchill to a welcome three-point haul

Castlecroft

Hot-shot Shinton netted four times as Churchill won 8-1 at Castlecroft to collect their first three-point haul of the season.

Sam Bennett, Jamie Firkin, Jack Stanley and Callum Wood also netted for the visitors.

Leaders Codsall Legion Sundats made it three wins from three thanks to a 3-0 triumph at Warstones Wanderers City. Calum Cooper, Daniel Lloyd and Carlo Franco, with a stunning strike, found the net.

Two goals each from Callum Head and Jack Braid, and one from Louie Mason saw a Hawkins Sports Sunday to a 5-2 win at Royal.

Division Two leaders Tipton Town Sundays recovered from 2-0 down at half-time to earn a 3-3 draw at Bradmore Social.

Randy Amayah (two) and Kurtis Tyson netted for Social with Aaron Hickman (two) and Leroy Coates replying.

Belgrade edged out Dynamo 50 Stile 5-4 while Barley Mow Wanderers beat Hill Top Rangers 4-2.

Wolverhampton GNST moved three points clear at the top of Division Three after a 5-2 win at Pilot. Kieron Russel (two), Steven Nahar, Arun Sanghera and Joseph Noel were the men who clipped Pilot’s wings.

The clashes between New Hampton and Wolverhampton Athletic and Jungle Juice and Dudley United both ended 3-3.

Sharp-shooter Connor Potts fired ECC Sports to the top of Division Five.

Potts struck six times in Sports’ 10-2 success at home to Wednesbury Athletic. Steve Frazer, Ryan Nash, Ahmed Gokcan and Liam Witter added to Potts’ haul.

Tom Elliotts also netted a double hat-trick as Ashmore went goal crazy at home to RG Warriors, winning 19-0. Aaron Wills bagged five goals while Liam Downing claimed a treble.

In Division Six, Down Syndrome Awareness head the standings on goal difference following a 4-2 win at AFC Perton.

Adam Garmson, with a brace, Alex Cameron and Aaron Harper Bailey secured the points.

Wednesfield RBL are second, also with four wins from four, after a 4-1 success at Warstones Wanderers Wolves.

Luke Joice and Scott Bryan proved too hot to handle as Pelsall Rangers made it three wins from three in Division Seven. Mario Stravantti, Aiden Spragg and Mark Burgess added the other Pelsall goals.

Pattingham Panthers lost by the odd goal in nine to visiting Titans

Kirin Modi, with a treble, and Joshua Williams struck for Panthers but a hat-trick from Steven Mullings and a double from Rejwan Ahmed saw Titans head home with the points.

Tettenhall are through to the semi-finals of BP Roberts Cup following a 2-1 win at AFC Willenhall.

Second-half goals from Mark Giles and Tom Rowley secured the win after Ellis James had given the host a half-time lead.

Woodman Inn and DY United also booked their place in the last four.

A convincing 5-2 win at Ball to Cancer saw Woodman progress while DY needed penalties to get the better of AFC Bentley Sunday after their tie had ended 1-1.