Robinson leads the way as leaders Rangers march on

Rangers entertained a Bushbury Hill side who were seeking their first success of the campaign and the former marched on with a 4-0 triumph to stay three points clear of AFC Bloxwich at the head of the Paycare Development Division. Backing up Robinson’s brace were Alex Pinches and Jermelle Banner with a goal apiece.

Bloxwich, who also have a match in hand on the early pacesetters, continued their free-scoring start, emerging comfortable 7-1 home winners over AFC Sporting Gornal, with four-goal Reece Berry taking the starring role.

Berry was well supported by Luke Oakley (two) and captain Liam Parton. Luke Chapman netted Sporting’s consolation.

Gornal Rangers held on to third spot after sharing the spoils in a 10-goal thriller with Sedgley & Gornal United West for whom James Newham and Spencer Elcock bagged doubles.

Gornal had led 3-1 in the first period, before S&G showed great battling qualities to force a 5-5 draw and pick up a well-earned point as Jae Fitzpatrick (three) and Rhys Webb (two) hit back.

Moving into the top four were new-boys Kewford Eagles West who edged a 1-0 home success in a keenly contested clash with AFC Goldthorne. Central defender Dan Ross stabbed home the match winner with 15 minutes to go. It was his second goal of the season.

There was a well-earned first league win in four for Sporting Black Country as they got the better of Hagley United 2-0, both goals from the in-form Yasin Peart.

AFC Willenhall were celebrating a second victory in four after going nap against visiting S&G United East. On target for the hosts were Liam Groucutt (two), Adam Bull, Robbie Abbotts and Mitchell Wenlock.

Brothers, Connor and Kyle Armstrong were celebrating after both netted for Brandhall Colts in a hard fought 2-0 away success at Lane Head Titans, who are still seeking their opening league triumph.

Early leaders in the Concentric Sales & Lettings Championship, Trysull Athletic held on to top spot with a fourth straight victory, getting the better of a determined Gunmakers Arms outfit 3-1.

Although not at full strength, Athletic took maximum points again thanks to two-goal Tom Hudson and Dan Hickman. Best in response for Gunmakers was Nathan Strachan.

Second-placed Widdas FC made it three victories in four with a resounding 10-1 home drubbing of FC Premier U21s.

Inflicting the main damage were James Gadd (three), Brad Maslen-Jones and Jamie Sankey (both two). The home scoring was rounded off by Matt Foster, John Guest and James Wilkes.

Claregate Park Rangers, who are going for a fourth successive Beacon League crown, were again well served by Rodney Williams, Wayne Spalding, Dan Lawrence and Ashley Brown in a 4-2 home win over Netherton Tigers.

Opening fixtures were played in the newly sponsored Mini-Pro Golf Parks (Wolverley) Over-30s Eastern Division and there were first day wins for the trio of Down Syndrome Awareness Vets, AFC Wulfrunians Vets and Casuals.

The former took the honours 3-2 away to Boca Seniors after going three up in the second period through Alex Banks, Mark Starbuck and Craig James.

Late replies from Chris Jones and Lee Blake made for a tense final few minutes as DSA held on to claim a memorable opening day success, much to the delight of club secretary Shaun Spicer and his squad.