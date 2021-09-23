Punjab fight back to win an eight-goal thriller against Belgrade

Sachin Bargota and Bartosz Prus had just about managed to keep Belgrade in check as Punjab trailed 3-2 at the interval.

However, after half-time they took control and turned the game around through Devante Shearer’s brace before Bargota grabbed his own second to seal a 5-3 success.

That was the same scoreline KT Rangers won by at DC Santos, while Charlie Leadon grabbed the only goal of the game as leaders Tipton Town edged out Barley Mow.

Warstones Wanderers overcame Royal 7-0 in Division One.

Wolverhampton Sports GNST went top of Division Three as they took advantage of Jungle Juice’s 5-2 defeat to Minerva by beating Wolverhampton Athletic 4-2. Arun Sanghera (two), Dylan Sanghera and James McKerdy were on target for GNST, with Jakes Short and Tom Atken replying for Athletic.

In a tightly-contested Division Four, three points separate everybody in the table.

DY United won for the first time thanks to Jake Fairhurst and an own goal at leaders Tettenhall, for whom Callum Anderson replied.

Josh Brown and Ryan Benton helped AFC Bradmore to a 2-1 win over AFC Bentley, whose goal was scored by Dean McGregor.

Isaac Meggoe and Ash Chambers earned Balls To Cancer a 2-2 draw with New Pheasant, while Shaun Pearce and Ryan Metcalfe fired Woodman Inn past AFC Willenhall. Luke Love was the hat-trick hero as Old Bush Athletic Blues beat WV Punjab in Division Five. Harry Farrow (two) and Danny Skidmore were also on target for the Blues, while Sham Murari replied for Punjab.

Asa Martin and Daryl Westwood were on target in Wednesbury Athletic’s 3-2 defeat at Dog & Partridge, while Ben Moore (two), Ryan Nash, Nathen Gutteridge, James Dixon and Michael Bradey helped ECC Sports to a 6-1 triumph at Stoney Hill.