Goals galore in Division Six of Sunday League

Down Syndrome Awareness doubled their goal tally for the season with a 16-1 hammering of Oldbury Finesse. Dequarnai Williams scored four of the goals, while Adam Garmson and Lewis Wemm each hit a hat-trick. Kie Houlihan bagged a brace and was joined on the scoresheet by Alex Cameron, Wayne Spicer, Craig Walker and Corey Rogers.

Wednesfield RBL are just behind Down Syndrome Awareness in the league table after a 10-2 victory over AFC Perton. Dan Hopson found the net four times, Alex Banks hit a hat-trick and there were also goals for Craig Radford, Michael Taylor and Warren Beards.

Elsewhere, Croft United were 3-1 winners at Compton thanks to Nathan Moore, Thomas Smith and Mark Loach.

Several cup competitions also got under way on Sunday, with Yohan Oko, Tyler Bould, George Asbury, Jack Adams, Aidan Bartlett and Brad Marshall (two) firing Toll House Athletic past RG Warriors in the Tom Bird Cup.

Benjamin Gutteridge hit a hat-trick as Raytheon overcame Warstons Wanderers Wolves 5-2 in the first round of the Terry Shinton Cup. Dan Archer and Callum Corbett also scored for Raytheon, while Tyrique Douglas and Peter Usieki replied for Wolves.

Si Stokes also netted a treble as ECC United overcame Tettenhall Athletic 6-0, with Shane Carrier, Kyle Matthews and Sam Halford also on target.

Bradmore Social beat Hill Top Rangers on penalties in the Vin Boden Cup after Randy Amayan and Abdul Rauf had cancelled out strikes from Luke Simons and Craig Smith. RG FC progressed past Newhampton in the Mac Webb Cup thanks to goals from Jamie Turner, Reuben Alderidge and Simon Sharma.