Athletic on the march for third consecutive victory

The Concentric Sales & Lettings Championship outfit extended their superb 100 per cent start when emerging worthy 3-1 victors away to Netherton Tigers.

This latest triumph also enabled Trysull to open up a early three point margin over their nearest rivals as two-goal Tom Hudson inflicted most damage on this occasion, with Will Spruce chipping in with a third. The sole reply came from Craig Brooke’s.

Newcomers, Widdas FC took over second spot after claiming a second success in three, finally seeing off a battling Codsall Station side 4-1.

Having taken the lead, Widdas were pegged back when Sean Braden levelled for Codsall before the interval. However, Widdas took charge in the second period and James Gadd pounced for a fine double, supported by Matt Foster and Sam Bratty.

Dudley Rangers United slipped a place to third spot after sharing four goals with an equally strong Blades FC.

The latter looked to be heading for a second win in as many starts after going into the break with a 2-0 advantage, well taken efforts from Jack Hill and Beckham Braizer. Rangers produced a strong second-half performance and, despite missing a penalty, earned a share of the spoils thanks to Jake Walton and Adam Garmson.

A serious leg injury, however, resulted in the local derby clash between CTS United and Sedgley Sporting being abandoned just before half-time. The player concerned had to receive hospital treatment and we wish him a speedy recovery.

In a near full Paycare Development Division programme, a rare goalless grassroots draw saw Sedgley & Gornal United East and Kewford Eagles West pick up a point apiece.

“Despite there being no goals it was a very entertaining game. Both teams played really well,” said S&G official Matt Dobson.

At the head of the pack, Sedgley Rangers marched on with a third straight victory, edging home 2-1 away to AFC GoldThorne. George Robinson and Alex Pinches were on the mark for Rangers, while Connor Bentley kept things close.

Free-scoring AFC Bloxwich moved within three points of Rangers after hitting luckless Sedgley White Lions West 7-0, with the deadly duo of Liam Parsons and Luke Oakwell helping themselves to hat-tricks.

While Nick Arnold rounded off the scoring, Bloxwich are now second, on goal difference from the trio of Gornal Rangers, Wombourne Athletic and AFC Sporting Gornal.

While Gornal Rangers were without a fixture, Wombourne made it two wins in three, running out 3-1 victors over Sedgley & Gornal United West, goals from Brandon Malpass, Morgan McConnell and Ben Harper.

In a seven-goal thriller, AFC Sporting Gornal, who had led 3-0 at the break, made it successive victories as man of the match Eddie Tomkins fired a treble, with Luke Chapman also finding the net in a 4-3 triumph over visiting AFC Willenhall.

A Mitchell Wenlock double and one from Robbie Abbots had seen Willenhall battle back in the second period but Sporting Gornal held on to snap up maximum points.

There was a first success for league newcomers Brandhall Colts from Oldbury who celebrated a 3-0 home win over Sporting Black Country, thanks to some deadly finishing from star of the show, hat-trick hero Kyle Armstrong.

In a keenly-contested affair, Bushbury Hill and visiting Lane Head Titans had to settle for a point each in a thrilling six-goal clash.

Bushbury, who broke the deadlock in the first half, opened up a 3-1 advantage in the second period, only to be pegged back by the Titans, whose scoring was shared between Josh Langley, Reece Wilson and Frankie Harper, with twins Archie (two) and Marcus Harris responding.

First matches in the league’s popular over-30s section saw three games in the Advanced Recruit Western Division produce no fewer than 27 goals! Leading the way were Springvale Albion Vets who crushed Shere Punjab Wolves 9-2.

Not far behind were Wolverhampton-based Emerald Athletic as they bat KT Rangers Vets 6-2, with Ash Postance bagging a treble. He was well supported by Jordan Perks, Stuart Harris and Rich Palmer, while Stuart Hickman replied with two free kick specials.