West Brom Basketball Club start pre-season with mixed results

West Brom Basketball Club point guard Sam Rudge (Photo: Jordan Watkins)

The Black Country side have entered the WMBL for the upcoming season, which is due to start next month - and in preparation for that, have returned for pre-season action.

The side found success during a summer mini-league, aimed at acclimating players back into competitive action following the coronavirus break - winning each of their games.

Following that, West Brom upped their preparations with a duo of pre-season friendlies, against National League Division 2 side Team Birmingham Elite and YBL Division 1 side LT Patriots.

Making the short trip to Birmingham, West Brom started their preparations with a tough defeat against their higher ranked opponents, losing 92-46.

With only eight players available for the fixture, West Brom went into the game short-handed against their Second City opponents, and were made to pay with the hosts putting in a punishing performance.

Luke Hatfield top-scored for West Brom with an 18-point performance, with Ezran Little and new signing Fredo Richardson each chipping in with nine points a piece.

However, the club's preparations took a winning turn just three days later as West Brom played host to LT Patriots.

With a near-full roster of players at their disposal, head coach Tim Rudge's side flipped the script on their previous outing, dishing out a dominant 87-58 beating against their opponents.

The physical encounter proved a solid test for West Brom, but the hosts outscored their opponents in every quarter to ensure they bounced back from their defeat in mid-week.

"We competed well with Team Birmingham." Rudge said, regarding his side's defeat.

"We just had one of those nights where we just couldn't score, we were even missing lay-ups."

"The final score looks like we were blown away, but I don't think that was the case at all, our defence was good and our transition was excellent too. It was a good test for us."