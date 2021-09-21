Robbie James stands tall as league’s individual champion

Robbie James.

James scored a high break of 58 as he raced into a 3-0 lead at the interval and despite Hickman getting one back, James held on to secure a deserved trophy win.

Poets Corner successfully defended their three-man handicap title after beating Pennfields B, who went into the match with a 126-point handicap advantage over the six frames.

Pommy Kang began to close the handicap with 69-43 and 70-36 wins over Colin Davies, before James gave Poets a two-point advantage with 47-42 and 95-32 triumphs over Craig Davies.

And Billy Stanton saw out the win with 77-42 and 54-53 victories over Tony Davis to complete a 440-374 success for Poets.

The three-man handicap champions took their good form into league action as they moved joint top of the Division One table with a 3-2 home win against Charlemont BC A.

The star performance of the match came from Poets Corner’s Bal Sembi as he hit an excellent break of 84 to pick up his win while further wins for Scott Tapper and Chris Jones in the deciding frame earned them the victory.

Elsewhere, Baggeridge recovered from their loss last week to inflict a second defeat in a row to Sedgley Ex Service A in a 3-2 home success thanks to frame victories for Jamie Spence, Maria Catalona and David Hall. Sedgley’s Daniel Ward scored the highest break of the night, though, with 73.

Shifnal WM B whitewashed Bloxwich Memorial Club in Division Two with wins from Steve Powell, Lindsay Knox, Ade Henry, Chris Petford and Angus Way.

Mark Gilbert’s 44 break was not enough for Sedgley WMC B in their 4-1 defeat to Bentley Moor A, while Hotshots B sit top of the table following their 5-0 win against Stafford Institute B.

There were wins for JD’s SC A and Wednesfield Cons in Division Three, while Fordhouses CC A made it back-to-back wins as they stand at the top of the table in Division Four – thanks to frame victories from Tom Maddocks, Stuart Williams, Tony Grant and Ian Jennings.