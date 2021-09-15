Two wins from two – but Stour leave it late

Jack Lea.

Having snatched a dramatic 31-27 victory over Sheffield Tigers on the opening weekend, Stour repeated the trick with a 19-17 win against Hull.

There was just the one score in the first half – Hull’s Latu Makaafi went over for a try, converted by Simon Humberstone.

Stourbridge levelled seven minutes into the second half through Jack Lea’s try, converted by Michael Penn.

Humberstone restored the visitors’ lead with a penalty, but only briefly as Mark Harrison crossed just past the hour mark to put Stour 12-10 to the good.

However, it looked as though Hull may snatch the win when Michael Jobling scored a try five minutes from time and Humberstone was successful with his third kick of the afternoon.

There was to be one more sting in the tail, though, as Lea scored his second try to bring the scores level and Frederick Morgan kept his nerve to seal another dramatic home success with the conversion.

The result leaves Stourbridge fourth in the fledgling standings ahead of their first away game of the season at Chester on Saturday.

Dudley Kingswinford have also had two close matches to kick off their campaign in the Midlands Premier. After edging out Oundle 14-10 on home turf last week, they snatched a late 16-14 victory at Paviors to make it two wins from two.

The boot of Samuel Vaughan would prove crucial for DK, who fell behind to a Joshua Hall try, converted by George Billam.

Vaughan hit back with unerring accuracy, landing penalties either side of a try by Scott Lovell, which was also converted.

Paviors regained the lead in the 57th minute when Alexander Baton touched down, converted by Billam, leaving DK a point adrift.

However, with just one minute remaining, Vaughan landed another shot between the posts to snatch the game away from the hosts.

In Midlands One West, Old Halesonians picked up their first win of the campaign with a 32-7 triumph over Worcester.