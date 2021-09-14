Walsall finish with victory at Smethwick

Vriitya Aravind (83) and Billy-J Cox (63) recorded half-centuries as Dannyjo Cox’s side reached 212 all out at Broomfield.

Mian Haseeb Gul (5-23) and Rawait Khan (3-43) were the best bowlers on the day for Smethwick who were all out for 193.

Ibbadat Thaman hit 46 for Smethwick with Rav Chahal taking four wickets for 37 runs and James Rogers taking three wickets for 25 for Walsall, who finished in 11th place. Smethwick finished in ninth.

Kidderminster proved to be one of the form teams during the second half of the season and they and finished well with a comprehensive seven-wicket win against Ombersley who were skittled for 123 in 42 overs.

Charlie Stainforth impressed with the ball for Kidderminster taking three wickets for 27 runs.

An unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 110 between skipper Neil Pinner (53no) and Vikai Dass (48no) then steered them to an easy victory after they came together at 15-3.

West Bromwich Dartmouth, who along with Walsall fell through the relegation trap door last week, were beaten by Moseley.

It what was their 13th defeat of the campaign, Dartmouth dismissed their opponents for Moseley 232 in the 44th over. But despite 46 from Shahzeb Raja they were then all out for 156.

In Division Two, the only unresolved issue was who would accompany champions Halesowen into the top tier next season.

Kenilworth Wardens were the most likely provided they took a minimum of seven points from their game at home to Harborne.

But anything less would leave the door open for Himley, who travelled to Bromsgrove in search of the 20 points that would lift them into second place if Wardens failed to produce the goods.

At 130-3 things looked to be going to plan for Wardens but a middle-order horror show saw them collapse to 171 all out in 42 overs.

And that saw Harborne ease to a seven-wicket victory which opened the door for Himley. They, though, faced a monumental task after they invited Bromsgrove to bat first and the home side responded with 282-6 from 50 overs.

And that total proved too much for Himley, who were all out for 209 in response.

Already-relegated Pelsall were defeated by Wolverhampton in a close-fought affair with the visitors triumphant by three wickets with seven balls remaining.

Jujar Johal (77) and Todd Henderson (52) registered half-centuries as Pelsall reached 227-8 in 50 overs.

But they were eclipsed by Wolverhampton’s Ramanjot Jaswal who carried his bat, hitting an unbeaten 107.

Jamie Holmes took three wickets for 30 runs for Pelsall who, with a bit more luck and experience, may have survived for another year.

With the divisional title, already in the bag, Halesowen travelled to Wem and – batting first – reached 244 all out in 47.5 overs.

That was mainly down to a brilliant 114 knock from Alex Hinkley.