Big guns find their range on opening day

The Division One duo found their scoring boots as they recorded emphatic victories.

Jay Holdcroft bagged a hat-trick while Kieron Northwood struck twice and Calum Cooper and Giles Harvey once each as Sundats beat Churchill Elay 7-2.

Warstones had two players netting trebles – Jumaane Meggoe and Dominic Latham – in their 8-1 triumph at home to Castlecroft. Dimi Dunkley and Jeyden Williams added the other goals for the hosts.

In Division Two, Tipton Town Sunday saw off KT Rangers 5-2 thanks to goals from Harry Woodbine (two), Aaron Hickman, Jack Cooper and Adam Woodward.

Craig Smith found the net to earn Hill Top Rangers a 1-0 win against Bradmore Social.

Jungle Juice were in full flow as they put four without reply past Connaught United in Division Three – Nathan Dodd, Luke Hall, Courtney Brown and an own goal clinched the points.

Balls to Cancer kicked off their Division Four campaign in style. A hat-trick from Isaac Meggoe plus efforts from Ashley Chambers, Tom Stacey, Junior Miles and Reece Mann saw them to a 7-1 success against Bentley Sunday.

New Pheasant won 2-0 at AFC Willenhall thanks to goals from Daniel Cresswell and Louis Leach.

Alex Bradnick and Arry Farrow left RG Warriors singing the blues in Division Five. Bradnick fired a four-goal salvo and Farrow hit a treble as Warriors slipped to a 9-0 reverse at the hands of Old Bush Athletic Blues

Kyle Smith and Luke Love completed the scoring for the visitors.

Michael Brady, Ahmed Gokcan and Ben Moore, Ryan Nash and Daniel Evens fired ECC Sports to a 5-1 win at WV Punjab.

ECC United and Down Syndrome Awareness hit the goal trail in Division Six.

Both sides chalked up 13-1 wins and both had players netting six times.

Kyle Matthews was the star man for United at home to Oldbury Finesse while Ishaq Patterson matched his scoring feat as Down Syndrome Awareness beat Compton.

Division Seven outfit Pelsall Rangers also found their shooting boots as they eased to an 11-1 victory at home to County Willenhall Reds.

Luke Joyce topped the goalscoring charts with a hat-trick.