Hat-trick hero Rundle rescues a victory for Stour

Rugby union has been shutdown since the initial lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic, with this weekend’s matches the first competitive action teams have tasted in 18 months.

Rundle had touched down in the 10th minute, converted by Michael Penn, to get his side rolling after so long out of action. Chad Thorne and Penn followed up with scores of their own before Rundle grabbed his second, converted again by Penn.

But when James Broadley crossed for the Tigers with five minutes remaining, Stour were staring at defeat, only for Rundle to muster one last try to complete his treble and a home victory – with Frederick Morgan adding the conversion.

Dudley Kingswinford kicked off their Midlands Premier campaign with a 14-10 triumph over Oundle. Stef Shillingford crossed for the opening try in the 24th minute, converted by Harry Bayliss, though Oundle reduced the arrears with a Craig Tandy penalty just a minute later.

DK established further control in the 63rd minute when William Hancox scored a try, with Bayliss again unerringly accurate with the conversion. And that gave them the gap they needed to fend off a late fightback from the visitors, who crossed the line through Joseph Sagoe with two minutes remaining, converted by Tandy, to bring the score back to 14-10.

In Midlands One West, Wolverhampton suffered a 17-15 defeat at Hereford – missing a conversion attempt with the final kick of the game that would have earned them a draw.