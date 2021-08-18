Cartwright stars as Beacon end Tamworth’s title hopes

The five-wicket victory kept the boys from the Bratch on course for a top-half finish in the South Staffs County League Premier Division, while all but ending the title hopes of their visitors.

All-rounder Cartwright claimed 6-35 as Tamworth, having been put in to bat, were bowled out for just 111 in fewer than 34 overs.

Beacon’s reply got off to a nightmare start as they slumped to 14-4, Ashley Hartshorn and Roger Fildes both departing without troubling the scorers.

But Mike Brookes and skipper Dan Green rebuilt with a fifth wicket partnership of 34 and after the latter was dismissed, Cartwright arrived at the crease to continue his excellent afternoon.

He struck an unbeaten 34 from 38 balls to help see the hosts home with the assistance of Brookes, who finished not out on 44 for the highest score of the match.

Tamworth’s defeat means, with four matches to go, Milford Hall are the only team who can realistically overhaul Lichfield at the top of the table.

The unbeaten leaders recorded their 13th and most emphatic win of the season by demolishing Old Wulfrunians Tettenhall in a match which lasted just 31.1 overs.

No Old Wulfs batsman managed double figures as they were bowled out for 40 in only 100 balls, Brinder Phagura and James Wilkinson ripping through the order, the latter finishing with figures of 7-22.

Maninder Singh restored some pride for the hosts by taking three wickets early in the reply but Lichfield still cruised home with six wickets to spare. Defeat left Old Wulfs facing likely relegation with the gap to safety now 44 points.

Milford Hall, meanwhile, lost a little ground after they were forced to settle for a winning draw at home to Brewood. Sahal Malvernkar hit 81 and James Davis struck 70 as the home side declared on 276-8 after 48 overs.

But despite then reducing the visitors to 13-4, they were unable to claim the outright win as Brewood’s lower order dropped anchor. The defiance was typified by John Redrup, who batted 34 balls before being dismissed having scored just one. No.11 Will Marsh was required to see off 10 balls, without scoring, with Brewood finishing on 120-9.

Penkridge strengthened their hold on fourth spot by taking 17 points in a winning draw at Hammerwich.

Elsewhere, a brutal display of hitting from Jack Hussey helped Wombourne remain in the hunt for a top half finish courtesy of a winning draw at home to Fordhouses. The visitors made 253-9, with Jem Stack making 97, before rain arrived to shorten the match. Hussey blasted 53 from 20 balls to ensure the hosts reached the winning draw target.