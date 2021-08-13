Halee Robinson's thrill to make England debut

Halee Robinson

The teenager from Wolverhampton – who has risen through the ranks with identical twin Rudee – was previously training with the England Roses Long Squad programme after impressing at Severn Stars' under-19 squad.

Now, Halee has taken the next step in her journey by representing the England Roses under-19 team in a small tournament against teams from Scotland and Wales.

The gruelling four-day competition, which took place at the end of July, saw the young England team take down an experienced Scottish side, before picking up a victory over the Wales under-21 squad.

It was Halee's first tournament since 2019, due to Covid-19, and the former Wolverhampton Girls’ High School student was honoured to represent her country.

Halee Robinson

"It was such an exciting opportunity to showcase everybody’s hard work and dedication throughout the turbulent 2020/2021 season," she said.

"I felt like my hard work was paying off and my goal of playing netball for England was being completed. But now I am more motivated than ever to represent my country again

"Being able to wear the England dress and represent my country is something that I’m extremely grateful for. I’d like to thank all of my coaches and family who have assisted me in my training and preparation for this moment over the years."

Halee played a key role in both games, playing wing defence and centre against Scotland and three quarters at wing defence and wing attack against Wales.

Her father and mother – Ronnie and Claire – could not hide their excitement as they beamed for their daughter's achievement.

Halee Robinson (front centre) with the England team

"As you can appreciate, Claire and I are really proud of Halee's achievement," Ronnie said.

"She has worked tirelessly throughout the numerous lockdowns whilst studying hard for her A-Levels, in which she obtained two A*s and one A.