Lichfield edge home in a top-of-the-table thriller

In a top-of-the-table clash featuring the Premier Division’s two remaining unbeaten teams, it was the home side who edged over the line thanks to brilliant death bowling from Jack Warren and Riley Ward.

Needing just 19 runs off the final six overs with three wickets in hand, the visitors could only manage 15 as they finished on 214-9, Ejaz Nawaz (17 not out) unable to get them over the line.

Lichfield had earlier been indebted to some strong lower order hitting from Adam Braddock (22), Carl Seager (23) and Robert Turner (10 from four balls) as they plundered 42 in their final five overs to finish on 217-9.

Milford Hall’s reply was faltering at 12-3 before Sahal Malvernkar and skipper Stuart Phazey rebuilt with a 95-run fourth-wicket partnership.

Malvernkar was 10 runs short of his century when he became the third victim of James Wilkinson. Brinder Phagura also claimed a trio of wickets for the hosts but it was the late squeeze put on by Warren and Ward which eventually saw them over the line.

Victory saw Lichfield open up a 15-point gap at the top of the table, their largest cushion of the season.

Tamworth remain third after comfortably seeing off Hammerwich in a match which lasted fewer than 50 overs.

Put into bat, the home side were bowled out for just 110, collapsing after Barun Vali (41 from 34 balls) and Brian Fisher had put on 40 for the opening stand. Tamworth needed only 14 overs to chase down the target and claim a 10-wicket win.

With just seven matches left to play, Penkridge and Beacon are vying for the best of the rest prize behind the top three.

Beacon claimed another win as they made light work of struggling Old Wulfrunians Tettenhall. Jake Cartwright claimed 4-32 and Josh Pistorious 3-33 as Old Wulfs were bowled out for just 104. Ashley Hartshorn then hit 35 while Cartwright made 25 to help his team secure victory by six wickets.

Fifth-placed Beacon are 17 points behind Penkridge after the latter’s four-wicket win at Wolverhampton seconds.

Wicketkeeper Sandheep Dhillon hit 68 for the hosts but a score of just 173 always looked some way below par, with Laeq Chisti (3-25) the pick of the visiting bowlers.

Half-centuries from Atta Chisti (56) and Ishaq Mohammed (53) then ensured a relatively comfortable chase for the visitors despite a late clatter of wickets as they neared the finishing post. Fordhouses put more distance between themselves and the drop zone with a three-wicket win at home to bottom club Rugeley.

Rhys Morgan fell just four runs short of a century as the visitors compiled a testing total of 279-9 from their 50 overs. The hosts then quickly found themselves in trouble at 12-3 but opener Niall Cooper (63) stayed composed before half -centuries from Parminder Singh (56) and Steven Sandhu (50) gave the chase the required impetus. Mike Gallear eventually hit the winning runs with 11 balls to spare.

Wombourne’s season continues to stutter as they were beaten by three wickets at Brewood.