Big clashes loom at top of the South Staffs Prem

Leaders Lichfield visit third-placed Tamworth, who sit just two points off the pace, while second-place Milford Hall host Wombourne, in fourth.

Just two points separate the top three sides after last weekend’s fixtures, and all could end this weekend on top of the pile depending on how the points are divided.

Milford chalked up their seventh win of the season on Saturday. Away to Hammerwich, James Davis and Sahal Malvernkar ended unbeaten on 68 and 55 runs respectively as they chased down the hosts’ 181-6 for the loss of three wickets.

Malvernkar hit four sixes in his innings to ensure the victory.

Lichfield’s charge at the top of the table continued as they beat Wombourne at home by seven wickets.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first but struggled to get going in the sunshine as they only managed to compile a total of 128 from 43.4 overs. James Wilkinson took 3-23.

That gave high-flying Lichfield the chance to take victory, and they duly knocked off the runs for the loss of just three wickets in 20 overs.

With Tamworth also picking up a 137-run win over Fordhouses, it sets up a fascinating weekend at the top of the division. Tamworth’s 311-8 was far too many for Fordhouses, for whom skipper Jem Stack top scored with a gritty unbeaten 45 in their total of 174-4.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Brewood picked up an emphatic 146-run win over Beacon.

They piled up a total of 300 with Greg Clark hitting 104 from a 100 balls.

Clark’s dominant innings saw him hit five sixes. Alongside Tim Maxfield, the pair put on a 180-run partnership to sink Beacon, who were rattled out for 154 in 34 overs in reply with opener Ashley Hartshorn top scoring with 42 before being run out.

It was a high-scoring affair between Penkridge and Rugeley, with Penkridge knocking off the visitors’ total of 236.

Lee Evans hit 78 from 66 balls for Rugeley, with Ali Fawcett also in the runs with 60 for the visitors.

But Penkridge’s consistency throughout the top order saw them home. Attiq Chishti was the only batsman to make a half-century but Atta Chishti, Zain Abbas, Ross Parker all chipped in with valuable contributions.

Wolverhampton Seconds picked up their third win of the season over struggling Old Wulfrunians Tettenhall.

Old Wulfs set a total of 189 before being bowled out with just over three overs left. Adeesha Thilachana top scored with 55 off 85 balls.