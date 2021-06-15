City schoolboys looking to take place in history

If the Wolverhampton side can overcome Liverpool in a semi-final on Saturday (June 19th), they would become the first Wolverhampton District representatives to reach a national final since the senior secondary side lost to Islington over two legs at Molineux and Highbury back in 1931.

After earlier wins in the competition against Bootle (4-3), and Gloucester (5-2), Wolverhampton came from 2-1 down to overcome Manchester Schools with goals from Ethan (Lanesfield), Andre (Manor) and Elliot (Uplands).

“It was a scorching hot day but both teams did really well to produce a great game, and we were delighted to win through,” says under-11s team manager Sam Holmes. “Manchester are always a strong side in schools competition, and this year was no exception, including having Wayne Rooney’s son Kai in their team.

“It is a great achievement to reach the semi-finals both for the lads, the schools they represent and also the Wolverhampton Association as a whole. Liverpool are another team who are traditionally very strong in this competition, but we are looking forward to the challenge of seeing if we can go one step further.”

A larger squad of 21 was selected this year as a precaution due to the Covid-19 pandemic but all have contributed in what has been an excellent team effort during the season.

“What I think is so valuable about a team like this is that it brings together lads from across the district from so many different schools who didn’t know each other before, but end up becoming friends,” added Holmes, who has also been supported by WSFA Chairman Nick Loftus and coaches Eddy Hall and Gavin Hawkins.

“We have had to go with a bigger squad but everyone has had an opportunity to play and they have all done really well. I have been so impressed with their commitment and how they have handled everything and to be enjoying such an exciting cup run has just been a fantastic bonus.”