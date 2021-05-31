Tamworth goalkeeper Jas Singh. Picture: Dave Brown

The popular keeper has been joined by club captain Ryan Beswick in pledging his future to the Lambs.

Ex-Walsall and Sutton Coldfield Town midfielder Aaron Forde has also resigned along with ex-Coventry city winger Dexter Walters.

Defender Henri Wilder has also put pen to paper on a new deal while striker Shaquille McDonald has also agreed to stay on board, having hit the net seven times in 11 outings last time out.