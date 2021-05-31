Eight on board at Staffordshire outfit Tamworth

By Matthew PanterGrassrootsPublished:

Former AFC Telford keeper Jas Singh is among the players to commit their future to non-league Tamworth.

Tamworth goalkeeper Jas Singh. Picture: Dave Brown
The popular keeper has been joined by club captain Ryan Beswick in pledging his future to the Lambs.

Ex-Walsall and Sutton Coldfield Town midfielder Aaron Forde has also resigned along with ex-Coventry city winger Dexter Walters.

Defender Henri Wilder has also put pen to paper on a new deal while striker Shaquille McDonald has also agreed to stay on board, having hit the net seven times in 11 outings last time out.

Former Notts County, Mansfield Town, Basford United and Ilkeston Town midfielder Jack Thomas has also arrived along with ex-Burton Albion man Ben Hart, who has previously had a spell on loan with the Lambs.

Grassroots
