Rugby: Stafford promotion hopes rise

Stafford beat their county rivals 17-11 at the County Ground and extended their winning run to four games.

They are third on 33 points after nine games – four points off Burntwood and eight behind the unbeaten Telford Hornets.

Josh Arnold set Stafford on their way when he slotted home a penalty, only for the visitors to level the scores at 3-3.

The hosts then started to apply pressure and after Callum Hoy had been halted just short of the line, Will Turner gained possession and muscled his way over for a try with Arnold adding the conversion.

Burntwood claimed the final points of the opening half when a penalty reduced the deficit to 10-6.

Stafford started the second half well and a long kick from Oscar Saunders was knocked on by the visitors. The home side built a steady platform from the subsequent scrum and captain, Oli Greatholder powered over for a try, converted by Arnold.

Burntwood responded with an unconverted try but Stafford dug in to see out the game and claim an impressive victory.

They have a big derby clash at Cannock on Saturday.