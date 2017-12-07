Menu

Rugby: Stafford promotion hopes rise

By Joe Edwards | Grassroots | Published:

Stafford gave their hopes of promotion from Midlands 3 West North a boost as they handed Burntwood their first defeat of the season.

Stafford’s Will Turner smashes through for a try in the win against Burntwood

Stafford beat their county rivals 17-11 at the County Ground and extended their winning run to four games.

They are third on 33 points after nine games – four points off Burntwood and eight behind the unbeaten Telford Hornets.

Josh Arnold set Stafford on their way when he slotted home a penalty, only for the visitors to level the scores at 3-3.

The hosts then started to apply pressure and after Callum Hoy had been halted just short of the line, Will Turner gained possession and muscled his way over for a try with Arnold adding the conversion.

Burntwood claimed the final points of the opening half when a penalty reduced the deficit to 10-6.

Stafford started the second half well and a long kick from Oscar Saunders was knocked on by the visitors. The home side built a steady platform from the subsequent scrum and captain, Oli Greatholder powered over for a try, converted by Arnold.

Burntwood responded with an unconverted try but Stafford dug in to see out the game and claim an impressive victory.

They have a big derby clash at Cannock on Saturday.

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards
@JoeEdwards_Star

Sports reporter for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

