Stafford stars are the pride of the Midlands

The Romford Road-based club, which only opened their doors five years ago, returned from the event with an incredible 16 golds, 13 silver and nine bronze medals.

The club had sent 61 of their 65 members to the event at the Chase Leisure Centre, in Cannock, going head-to-head with seven other clubs and more than 100 other gymnasts.

And 'thrilled' head coach Emma Hunt was overjoyed as 51 Stafford competitors registered top five finishes in their events.

The performances were all choreographed by club coaches, ranging from volunteers as young as 11, up to its most experienced coaches.

And head coach Hunt, who has been involved in gymnastics for around 15 years and a coach at Stafford Gymnastics Club since it opened, said the achievement was down to the hard work put in by the youngsters.

The girls each performed two separate routines for two separate judging panels and were marked on their technical ability, artistry and move difficulty. Each routine lasted two minutes, alongside music and included dance, individual skills and acrobatic balances.

“I’m absolutely thrilled and so proud of all the gymnasts that represented us and with the results," said Hunt.

" They all contributed and were committed to the hard work and dedication needed throughout the past few months.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to all of the coaches, gymnasts and parents as none of this would be possible without them.”

The girls train three to four days per week, with some taking part in additional choreography work, adding up to an additional 12 hours a week. Club director Marc Kirby stressed it takes “months and months of training for each routine”.

Stafford’s next competition is across two weekends in February in Bristol. They will be using the event as preparation for the regional qualifiers in March, where they will be competing for a chance to make it to the national finals representing the West Midlands.

The nationals are being held at Fenton Manor, in Stoke-on-Trent next May, and Stafford are no strangers to the event. Stafford's gymnasts have been represented at the nationals each year since the club was founded, current squad members Claudia Ballanger and Saffron Ingham competing for the past two years.

Anyone interested in joining Stafford Gymnastics Club should call 01785251519, email info@staffordgymnasticsclub.co.uk or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Staffordgymnasticsclub/