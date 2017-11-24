No signs of flagging from the men in black

The combined age of the men in black who took charge of the top-flight showdown between Penn Tandoori Sundats and AFC Jacks totalled a staggering 219 years.

Chief whistle blower Bill Turley clocked in at the tender age of 68 while his flag waving assistants, Terry Connolly and Harry Worrall, are 72 and 79 respectively.

And the occasion is set to gain national attention thanks to the presence of the Sky TV cameras.

Sky presenter and Express & Star columnist Johnny Phillips was in attendance at Wolverhampton Casuals’ Brinsford Lane having heard about the trio’s appointment when he was guest speaker at a recent Wolverhampton Referees Association meeting.

The three wise men will be brought to the screen over the festive period when they are featured on the popular Soccer Saturday show hosted by Jeff Stelling.

And with the cameras rolling, the banter was soon flowing between the trio and Wolverhampton Referees Association chairman Phil Reade, the man responsible for appointing officials to Wolverhampton Sunday League games.

“Bill reckons the players say he looks like Gerry Francis, with his hair like that. I reckon it’s more Peter Stringfellow!” quipped Phil.

“Bill is a larger than life character and Harry is really well known having been a referee for over 50 years, while Terry is probably the quieter one.

“All three of them are well respected around the local leagues and they enjoy a chat and a bit of banter with the players.

“It’s great that they are getting some recognition for what they do and it’s also good publicity for the league and the refs’ association.

“We are the biggest association in the country and we have quite a number of refs who are aged 50 or above.

“This was a big game but I don’t look at ages when I make the appointments. I just look at whether they can handle the game.

“All three of them are experienced refs who know how to handle players. And they did a good job, just don’t remind me about Bill’s white boots!”

The white boots will see plenty of action this season with Bill likely to clock up a century of games during the course of the season.

And the Pendeford-based former publican has no plans to call time on his refereeing days anytime soon.

“Since I retired and I am free in the week, my phone never stops ringing,” said Bill, who was amateur with Wolves and whose son, Billy, played professionally for Northampton, Rushden & Diamonds and Northampton.

“I referee in the Wolverhampton Sunday, the Midland Junior Premier on Saturdays, the Midland Junior Floodlit League and also school and college games.

“Over the course of the season I will do over 100 games. I love it. I’m not a young man but I am fit for my age. I’m an ex semi-pro and I know the game.

“I have been refereeing for 20 years and I really enjoy it. It gets me out and it still gives me that buzz. I love the banter because that’s the sort of player I was. I talk to players, I’m a communicator.

“The one thing I don’t like is when they get personal and backchat. If they do that, then I clamp down on that.”

As for the white boots....

“The story behind the white boots is that they were my son’s,” added Bill. “He used to give me his boots – I must have 15 pairs still to wear.

“There is nothing in the rules to say you can’t wear white boots. I’m a colourful character. I’m a bouncy sort of bloke and if my boots are the only talking point then I have done a good job.”

Footwear seemed to be a bit of theme on the morning of the game with Harry having splashed out on a new pair.

And, like Bill, he will clock up fair few miles in them as he enters his 51st year as a referee.

“I still do the occasional senior game, but it’s mainly youth games for me,” says Harry, who lives in East Park.

“And I will carry on as long as the old knees keep up. I have a tablet each morning and put some muscle rub and knee supports on, and that does the trick.

“Felt great at the end of the game on Sunday and I still enjoy it.

“I lost my wife 16 years ago and football is what keeps me going. I love my football.

“But the game is not like it used to be. There is a lack of respect towards referees these days. You get the manager on the touchline having a go and that filters through to the players.

“You have to have a word with them but I haven’t got a card out for ages. I prefer to talk to players, it’s all about man management. Anyone can get a card out.”

Terry, 72, is the least experienced of the trio having only decided to pick up a whistle 10 years ago.

But he still boasts plenty of footballing nous having run various youth teams from Bushbury youth club for over 40 years.

“I have been refereeing for about 10 years,” he said.

“I used to run football and then stopped to raise a family. But I came back to the sport 10 years ago wanting to be a referee,

“Similar to Harry, I lost my wife and football is a big part of my life and keeps me active.

“I usually do three or four games a weekend and also referee five-a-side at Codsall School on a Monday.

“I do adults and juniors, Wolverhampton Sunday League, Beacon League and the Midland Junior League. I enjoy it so much, that’s why I do some many games.

“As long as my legs keep carrying me about I will carry on. I really do sleep well on a Sunday and Monday after all the games. But by the next weekend I am fine to go again.”