Ian Rowe keeping feet on the ground as Sporting Khalsa hit the summit

Goals from Kyle Brady, Dave Meese and Mykel Beckley earned Ian Rowe’s side a 12th win from their last 14 league games.

There was clean sheet, meanwhile, for goalkeeper Paul Evans, who was drafted in on short notice from Alvechurch after Khalsa lost Tom Turner to Lye on the eve of the match.

Rowe said: “Our No.1 Sam Arnold is currently away and with Tom moving to Lye, it meant we had to act fast.

“Luckily I was able to bring in Paul in from Alvechurch and things worked out OK.

“It was a pretty tight first-half, the kind of game we expected it to be. We just had to make sure we bided our time and then took our chances when they came our way.”

Turner, conversely, endured a rather miserable debut for his new club as Khalsa ensured there would be no extended hangover following their disappointing FA Vase exit to Bromsgrove Sporting a week previously.

Coleshill’s 1-1 draw away at Loughborough University saw Rowe’s men climb to the top of the table. Though the manager admits his team are contenders for the title, he is typically refusing to get carried away.

Pleasing

Advertising

“We’ve got 40 points now, which means we probably won’t go down!” quipped Rowe.

“It’s really pleasing, particularly when you consider the start we had. After four games we only had two points. Since then we’ve taken 38 points from a possible 42 which is some going.

“This is a tough league and there are no easy games. We saw that again on Saturday with Coleshill dropping points.

“There are probably six teams who think they can win the title. It’s not in my nature to get carried away but we are definitely in that mix.”

Advertising

AFC Wulfrunians experienced a Saturday best forgotten as they were beaten 5-0 at home by Coventry Sphinx.

Stourport Swifts saw their game against Rocester postponed due to a waterlogged Walshes Meadow pitch.

Sam Agar and Andy Westwood both scored twice as Walsall Wood went top of Division One with a 5-2 win away at Heath Hayes.

Gary Birch’s men went top on goal difference, but with three games in hand, as previous leaders Studley were held 0-0 at home by Brocton.

Wood effectively won the game in the first 45 minutes, taking the lead courtesy of Paul Sullivan’s early strike and increasing their advantage through Westwood and Agar.

Both netted again after the break as Jack Humphries and Regan Smith scored consolations for the hosts.

Brocton remain 20th in the table after their impressive result at Studley.