Dave King’s Tividale are on the march

Saturday’s resounding 6-1 win at home to Shifnal Town ensured Tivi remain second in the table, four points behind Wolverhampton Sporting Community.

Chasing down the leaders, who won their 14th game from 15 in the league with a 6-1 win at Smethwick, will be no easy task.

Yet whatever happens in the coming months, nothing can hide the current mood at Tivi, who once more appear to be heading in the right direction after two seasons of decline.

After relegations which saw them plummet from the Southern League, many anticipated another season of struggle but that has proved far from the case.

“We thought we might be in for a dogfight,” admits King. “But with most of the lads from last season staying on I always felt we had a chance.

“There is a great vibe around the place at the moment. People have started to smile again and the crowds are going up.

“The feel-good factor has returned to Tividale, so we must be doing something right.”

Appointed in the summer of 2016, King was forced to build a squad from scratch and though he was unable to prevent relegation from the Midland Premier Division last term, the fruits of his labour are now being realised.

The manager claims four players have rejected the chance to join clubs higher up the pyramid, such is the strength of team spirit.

“I’d like to think that’s testament to the atmosphere around the club at the minute,” he said.

“It’s been tough. Getting beaten every week is not fun and I’ll admit there were a couple of times last season when I questioned if I was the man to turn things around.

“Last summer was the first time in a while the club had a solid base to build from.”

Black Country Rangers, who last week held Tivi to a 2-2 draw, remain fourth in the table after a 3-1 win over AFC Bridgnorth.

Cradley Town are still firmly in touch with the pacesetters after winning 3-1 at home to Dudley Sports, their third victory on the spin.

Wednesfield defeated managerless Dudley Town by the same margin, though there was disappointment for Wolves Casuals, who remain in mid-table after a sobering 6-1 defeat away to third-placed Malvern Town.

In Division One, Team Dudley sit just two places and a point from the summit after edging out Tipton Town 3-2 in a close-fought derby encounter.

Gornal Athletic are fifth, four points further back, courtesy of a 3-0 home win over Wrens Nest.

First-half goals from Leon Taylor and Ant Follows saw Darlaston Town advance into the last 16 of the Birmingham FA Vase courtesy of a 2-1 home win over Coventry-based Christ the King.

Chay Thompson ensured a nervy finish when he pulled one back for the visitors with 15 minutes remaining but Darlaston, who host Division One leaders Newport Town this Saturday, held out.